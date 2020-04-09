SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam leads gains as markets end higher on hopes of pandemic peaking

Noticias de Mercados
    * Vietnam up for seventh session
    * Indonesia recovers from early losses, closes up
    * Philippines closed for a holiday

    April 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets tracked
global equities to close higher on Thursday, with gains led by
Vietnamese stocks, as investor sentiment was boosted by hopes of
the coronavirus pandemic peaking and stimulus efforts by
governments. 
    Aiding sentiment, Wall Street notched firm gains overnight
after New York's governor said social distancing measures are
working to keep the pandemic under control in the hard-hit
state.
    Even as the Trump administration continued to push for an
additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S.
businesses, governments and central banks in Southeast Asia also
stepped in to reassure markets.
    Vietnamese stocks extended a six-session winning
streak to hit their highest close in four weeks after the
government approved a plan to delay the collection of 180
trillion dong ($7.6 billion) worth of taxes and land rent to
help businesses.
    Financials led gains, with the Joint Stock Commercial Bank
for Foreign Trade of Vietnam adding over 5%.
    Indonesian shares shed early losses to close up 0.5%
and the rupiah firmed over 2% after the central bank
governor said he expected the country's foreign exchange
reserves to increase, adding that the currency would also
strengthen by the end of the year.
    Consumer discretionary stocks gained the most, with
conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk adding over
6%. 
    The Singapore benchmark ended 1.3% higher, lifted by
gains in heavyweight financials such as United Overseas Bank Ltd
 and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. 
    The Thai index closed 0.4% higher, with gains in
financials boosting the index after two of the country's top
banks, Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank
, cut their loan rates by 40 bps.

    This fuelled gains in the financial sector, said Sunthorn
Thongthip, Strategist at Kasikorn Securities. 
    "I think other banks will follow soon. This would help save
companies which borrow from banks due to lower funding cost, "
Thongthip said. 
    The Malaysian index gained 0.6% while Philippine
markets were closed for a holiday.
    
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
