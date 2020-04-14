Noticias de Mercados
April 14, 2020

SE Asia Stocks-Climb in thin trade on signs of pandemic peaking

Arundhati Dutta

    * Singapore, Philippines up over 2%
    * Indonesia c.bank may stay on hold - poll

    April 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose in thin
trade on Tuesday, tracking broader equities on signs of the
coronavirus pandemic peaking, amid high caution ahead of Chinese
trade data and an uncertain U.S. earnings season.
    Ten U.S. states, including New York and California, banded
together on Monday in regional pacts to reopen their economies
as signs emerged that the virus crisis had peaked.
    China's trade data, due to be released later in the day, is
expected to show exports continued to slump in March and imports
further declined due to a collapse in oil prices, according to a
Reuters poll. 
     "Economic data may still not matter as much as the
coronavirus confirmed cases at this point," analysts at Maybank
said in a note.  
    Singaporean stocks advanced up to 2.4%, hitting their
highest level in a month. Heavyweight financials United Overseas
Bank Ltd and DBS Group Group Holdings Ltd
rose over 2%, each. 
    The Philippine index jumped as much as 2.5% and
touched its highest in a month. Bank of the Philippine Islands
 and Security Bank Corporation gained 3.8%,
and 4.9%, respectively. 
    The Thai benchmark rose up to 1.9%, boosted by
consumer discretionary stocks. Home Product Center Pcl
 jumped 3.7%. 
    Thailand approved measures to boost production of medical
equipment on Monday, a senior official said, as the country
battles the virus which has claimed 40 lives there so far.

    Vietnamese shares edged up, with real estate stocks
the top gainers. 
    Indonesian equities climbed up to 1% ahead of its
central bank meeting, with gains led by financials. PT Bank
Mandiri (Persero) Tbk added 1.8%. 
    A small majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect
Indonesia's central bank to keep its policy rate on hold as it
tries to maintain stability in its currency and capital markets
amid pressures from the pandemic.
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0325 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2627.74       2567.25      2.36
  Bangkok          1257.55       1236.78      1.68
  Manila           5752.11       5610.98      2.52
  Jakarta          4651.384      4623.894     0.59
  Kuala Lumpur     1365.21       1356.03      0.68
 Ho Chi Minh       766.74        765.79       0.12
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2627.74       3222.83      -18.46
  Bangkok          1257.55       1579.84      -20.40
  Manila           5752.11       7,815.26     -26.40
  Jakarta          4651.384      6,299.54     -26.16
  Kuala Lumpur     1365.21       1588.76      -14.07
  Ho Chi Minh      766.74        960.99       -20.21
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
