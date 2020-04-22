SE Asia Stocks-End higher led by recovery in Indonesia

* Telecom sector boosts Indonesia * Thailand to borrow 600 bln baht in 2020 to cushion COVID-19 impact * Malaysia's March CPI down 0.2% y/y By Nikhil Subba April 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets recovered from early losses on Wednesday to end marginally higher, led by a 1.5% rise in Indonesian stocks, which was powered by gains in consumer and telecom stocks. Local investors in the Indonesian market moved into stocks that would benefit from the work-from-home scenario, according to Hariyanto Wijaya, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia. Telecom stocks, which have substantial weightage in Indonesia's benchmark, in particular have been benefitting from the lockdown in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as data traffic has been growing exponentially. Analysts expect this to lead to a 6%-7% rise in 2020 revenue for the cellular industry. In the same vein, Indonesia's XL Axiata closed up 11%, its highest since Feb. 28. The wireless telecom company said it remains cautiously positive and expects COVID-19 tailwinds in March to boost traffic volumes going into the second quarter of 2020. Thai stocks closed up 0.7% after falling as much as 1.7% earlier in the day. Thailand's finance ministry on Wednesday said the government plans to borrow 600 billion baht ($18.56 billion) in the current fiscal year to September and 400 billion baht in the next fiscal year to finance measures to mitigate the coronavirus impact. Electronics Industry gained 25% at close, while Capital Engineering Network rose about 13%. Malaysia's main index settled marginally higher, with Top Glove Corp closing up 5.4% and Hartalega Holdings 4.4% higher. Malaysia's March inflation declined 0.2% versus a year ago, on the back of a sharp fall in transport costs, a fallout of the recent massive drop in global oil prices. Analysts at ANZ believe Bank Negara Malaysia will likely cut rates by another 25bps. Meanwhile, Philippines closed the session 0.3% down, with Alliance Global falling 4.5% and GT Capital tumbling over 5%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2550.04 2551.92 -0.07 Bangkok 1261.81 1252.92 0.71 Manila 5573.75 5592.25 -0.33 Jakarta 4567.562 4501.919 1.46 Kuala Lumpur 1381.89 1381.73 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 768.92 766.84 0.27 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2550.04 3222.83 -20.88 Bangkok 1261.81 1579.84 -20.13 Manila 5573.75 7,815.26 -28.68 Jakarta 4567.562 6,299.54 -27.49 Kuala Lumpur 1381.89 1588.76 -13.02 Ho Chi Minh 768.92 960.99 -19.99 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)