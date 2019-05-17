SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps on cenbank's liquidity boost, most others gain

* Most in the region set for weekly losses * Philippines top gainer * Singapore falls on weak trade data; Indonesia slips By Nikhil Subba May 17 (Reuters) - Philippines shares led the surge on Southeast Asian markets on Friday after its central bank eased liquidity norms, while most others tracked gains on Wall Street, which rose on upbeat earnings and strong economic data. The Philippine index climbed more than 2%, buoyed by telecom services and financials. The index is, however, set for a second straight week of loss. The Philippine central bank on Thursday said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in three steps, which is expected to free up around 190 billion pesos ($3.62 billion) of additional liquidity into the financial system to help boost economic growth. However, the relief on Wall Street could be short-lived due to worries of a protracted trade dispute between Beijing and Washington, considering President Donald Trump's move to block business with China's Huawei Technologies comes into force later in the day. "Global risk sentiments steadied overnight following better than expected U.S housing data and healthy earnings from Cisco and Walmart...Asian markets may attempt to build on yesterday's positive momentum given that China has not announced any further retaliatory measures," OCBC analysts said in a note to clients. Malaysia stocks advanced 0.6%, helped by gains in the telecom and energy sectors. Telecommunications services provider Digi.com rose as much as 2%. Thailand and Vietnam shares rose marginally. Both were lifted by the energy sector. Meanwhile, Singapore's shares fell 0.7% after data showed that the city-state's exports in April fell more than expected with electronics shipments contracting far more than a year ago. "Data foreshadows a continued slowdown in manufacturing and GDP growth in the current quarter, making it increasingly difficult for the central bank to maintain its tighter policy stance," Prakash Sakpal, economist Asia at ING Bank said in a note. The Straits Times index, whose stocks are most exposed to global trade, is set for its second straight week of losses. Indonesia stocks slipped marginally, weighed by financials, after central bank deputy governor warned that liquidity in the country's banking system is "heading toward tightness" and financing may become an issue. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS At 0405 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3208.86 3230.26 -0.66 Bangkok 1617.56 1614.75 0.17 Manila 7629.51 7475.16 2.06 Jakarta 5877.005 5895.738 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1608.19 1599.19 0.56 Ho Chi Minh 976.27 975.69 0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3208.86 3068.76 4.57 Bangkok 1617.56 1563.88 3.43 Manila 7629.51 8558.42 -10.85 Jakarta 5877.005 6194.498 -5.13 Kuala Lumpur 1608.19 1690.58 -4.87 Ho Chi Minh 976.27 984.24 -0.81 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; editing by Uttaresh.V)