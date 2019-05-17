Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps on cenbank's liquidity boost, most others gain

Nikhil Subba

    * Most in the region set for weekly losses
    * Philippines top gainer
    * Singapore falls on weak trade data; Indonesia slips

    May 17 (Reuters) - Philippines shares led the surge on
Southeast Asian markets on Friday after its central bank eased
liquidity norms, while most others tracked gains on Wall Street,
which rose on upbeat earnings and strong economic data.  
    The Philippine index climbed more than 2%, buoyed by
telecom services and financials. The index is, however, set for
a second straight week of loss.
    The Philippine central bank on Thursday said it would cut
the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in three
steps, which is expected to free up around 190 billion pesos
($3.62 billion) of additional liquidity into the financial
system to help boost economic growth.
    However, the relief on Wall Street could be short-lived due
to worries of a protracted trade dispute between Beijing and
Washington, considering President Donald Trump's move to block
business with China's Huawei Technologies comes into force later
in the day.    
    "Global risk sentiments steadied overnight following better
than expected U.S housing data and healthy earnings from Cisco
and Walmart...Asian markets may attempt to build on yesterday's
positive momentum given that China has not announced any further
retaliatory measures," OCBC analysts said in a note to clients.
    Malaysia stocks advanced 0.6%, helped by gains in
the telecom and energy sectors. Telecommunications services
provider Digi.com rose as much as 2%.
    Thailand and Vietnam shares rose marginally.
Both were lifted by the energy sector.
    Meanwhile, Singapore's shares fell 0.7% after data
showed that the city-state's exports in April fell more than
expected with electronics shipments contracting far more than a
year ago.
    "Data foreshadows a continued slowdown in manufacturing and
GDP growth in the current quarter, making it increasingly
difficult for the central bank to maintain its tighter policy
stance," Prakash Sakpal, economist Asia at ING Bank said in a
note.
    The Straits Times index, whose stocks are most exposed to
global trade, is set for its second straight week of losses. 
    Indonesia stocks slipped marginally, weighed by
financials, after central bank deputy governor warned that
liquidity in the country's banking system is "heading toward
tightness" and financing may become an issue.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS At 0405 GMT
    
  Market               Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore            3208.86    3230.26         -0.66
  Bangkok              1617.56    1614.75         0.17
  Manila               7629.51    7475.16         2.06
  Jakarta              5877.005   5895.738        -0.32
  Kuala Lumpur         1608.19    1599.19         0.56
  Ho Chi Minh          976.27     975.69          0.06
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market               Current    End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore            3208.86    3068.76         4.57
  Bangkok              1617.56    1563.88         3.43
  Manila               7629.51    8558.42         -10.85
  Jakarta              5877.005   6194.498        -5.13
  Kuala Lumpur         1608.19    1690.58         -4.87
  Ho Chi Minh          976.27     984.24          -0.81
 
 

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; editing by Uttaresh.V)
