SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps as cenbank pledges to ease liquidity norms

* Indonesia posts biggest weekly loss since April 2018 * Philippines snaps five straight sessions of declines By Nikhil Subba May 17 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped about 1.5% on Friday, the most in about two-and-a-half months, as the central bank pledged to ease liquidity norms to boost growth, while Indonesian stocks fell to their lowest in more than six months on worries over financing. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said after market hours on Thursday that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in three steps to help boost liquidity as economic growth slows. Investors cheered the central bank's announcement and bought heavily, helping the benchmark stock index snap five straight sessions of losses. However, the rally was not enough to pull the benchmark index out of the red for the week. The index lost 2% for the week in its second straight weekly drop. Indonesian stocks closed 1.2% lower after the central bank warned that liquidity in the banking system was "heading toward tightness" and financing might become an issue. The key Jakarta stock index fell 6.2% this week in its biggest drop since late April 2018. Singapore shares fell 0.6%, dragged by financial and oil stocks, and posted their second consecutive weekly loss. Data released on Friday showed that exports in April fell more than expected, highlighting a continued slowdown in manufacturing and GDP growth in the current quarter. Thai shares closed about 0.5% lower, weighed down by technology stocks, after a Reuters poll showed that the annual pace of first-quarter economic growth likely was the weakest for any quarter in almost four years. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3205.46 3230.26 -0.77 Bangkok 1608.11 1614.75 -0.41 Manila 7583.82 7475.16 1.45 Jakarta 5826.868 5895.738 -1.17 Kuala Lumpur 1605.36 1599.19 0.39 Ho Chi Minh 976.48 975.69 0.08 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3205.46 3068.76 4.45 Bangkok 1608.11 1563.88 2.83 Manila 7583.82 8558.42 -11.39 Jakarta 5826.868 6194.498 -5.93 Kuala Lumpur 1605.36 1690.58 -5.04 Ho Chi Minh 976.48 984.24 -0.79 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)