Noticias de Mercados
May 20, 2019 / 4:22 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rises on Jokowi's likely poll victory; Philippines falls

Niyati Shetty

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Indonesia on track to end 5 sessions of losses
    * Philippine index falls up to 0.7%
    * Singapore, Malaysia & Thailand markets closed 

    By Niyati Shetty
    May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose on Monday, ahead
of the outcome of the country's presidential election, while
Philippines declined as Sino-U.S. trade tensions kept investors
at bay. 
    Results of the hotly-contested presidential election in
Indonesia is expected to confirm, on Wednesday, unofficial
counts by private pollsters last month that showed incumbent
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) winning a second term over
ex-general Prabowo Subianto.
    Jokowi's re-election will be the "most market-friendly
outcome, or one less thing for investors to be worried about
amid rising external uncertainty," ING said in a note on Friday.
    The Jakarta index gained as much as 0.8% and was
poised to snap five straight sessions of declines. Financials
and communications sectors provided support. 
    PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia (Persero) Tbk each advanced 2.3%. 
    The Philippine bourse lost up to 0.7%, weighed by
real estate and industrial sectors. The index was on track to
decline for a sixth session in seven. 
   Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc fell up to
2.2%, while conglomerate SM Investments Corp slipped
1.2%.
    Risk appetite took a hit in the region due to escalating
tensions between the world's largest economies, which
intensified after the Trump administration added Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd          to a trade blacklist last week. 
    In response to the restrictions, Alphabet Inc's
Google suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer
of hardware, software and technical services except those
publicly-available via open source licensing, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
    Vietnam stocks were largely flat, with gains in
utilities sector offsetting losses in real estate stocks. 
    Financial markets in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia were
closed for holidays. 

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0327 GMT
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Manila                 7540.75   7583.82         -0.57
 Jakarta                5869.608  5826.868        0.73
 Ho Chi Minh            976.31    976.48          -0.02
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Manila                 7540.75   7,466.02        1.00
 Jakarta                5869.608  6,194.50        -5.24
 Ho Chi Minh            976.31    892.54          9.39
 


 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below