SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia climbs on Widodo election win; Singapore falls on growth forecast cut

* Singapore hits lowest closing level since March 25 * Thai customs-cleared trade data due Wednesday * Vietnam snaps 7 straight sessions of gains By Niyati Shetty May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian equities ended higher on Tuesday as investors cheered incumbent President Joko Widodo's election win, while Singapore stocks hit a 2-month closing low on grim growth outlook. The Jakarta index extended gains for a second session, rising 0.8%, boosted by financial and material sectors. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk rose 1.5% and 7.7%, respectively. Official election results of the world's third-largest democracy confirmed unofficial counts that had predicted Widodo's victory over rival Prabowo Subianto. The opposition, however, has refused to concede defeat after claiming widespread cheating. The index of the country's 45 most-liquid stocks gained 0.9%. Meanwhile, Singapore stocks declined 0.7% as the country downgraded its 2019 growth forecast after data released earlier in the day showed economic growth in the first quarter slipped to the lowest in nearly a decade. Policymakers cut annual growth outlook to 1.5%-2.5% from 1.5%-3.5% previously. DBS Bank in a note said that while they expect to see gradual improvement going forward, they note that "the downside risk has heightened and the new set of figures has also shed more light on the underlying weakness of the economy." Adding to the region's growth concerns, data from Thailand showed the country's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years in the first three months of the year, owing to a drop in exports and public investment. Thai stocks ended slightly higher, supported by gains in financial and communication stocks. Siam Commercial Bank PCL advanced 2.1%, while Advanced Info Service PCL rose 1.6%. Investors also await Thailand's customs-cleared trade data due on Wednesday. According to a Reuters poll, annual exports in April may have contracted 2.5% after decreasing 4.88% in the previous month. Elsewhere, Philippine shares climbed 0.8%, extending gains for a third session, buoyed by industrials and communication services stocks. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp rose 2% and telecom firm PLDT Inc added 2.6%. The Vietnam index snapped seven straight sessions of gains to end marginally lower on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3183.26 3205.46 -0.69 Bangkok 1610.49 1608.11 0.15 Manila 7721.56 7660.14 0.80 Jakarta 5951.372 5907.121 0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1603.74 1605.36 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 986.29 987.13 -0.09 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3183.26 3068.76 3.73 Bangkok 1610.49 1563.88 2.98 Manila 7721.56 7,466.02 3.42 Jakarta 5951.372 6,194.50 -3.92 Kuala Lumpur 1603.74 1690.58 -5.14 Ho Chi Minh 986.29 892.54 10.50 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)