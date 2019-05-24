Noticias de Mercados
May 24, 2019 / 9:58 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 44 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls on risks of endless trade war; Indonesia gains

Niyati Shetty

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Malaysia down; April CPI +0.2% y/y 
    * Singapore rises; April factory output beats f'cast
    * Indonesia up 4% this week, biggest since July 2018

    By Niyati Shetty
    May 24 (Reuters) - Philippine shares declined on Friday on
fears that trade tensions between China and the United States
could balloon into a deeper strategic dispute, while Indonesian
stocks posted their biggest weekly gain since July 2018.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday Washington's
complaints against Huawei Technologies          might be
resolved within the framework of a U.S.-China trade deal, while
calling the Chinese telecom giant "very dangerous".
    Earlier on Thursday, China hit back with its spokesperson
saying "if the United States wants to continue trade talks, they
should show sincerity and correct their wrong actions."

    Philippine shares closed down 0.7%, hurt by real
estate stocks, but gained more than 2% this week. 
    Index heavyweights SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala
Land Inc fell 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively. 
    The market's weakness had more to do with investor sentiment
rather than the actual economic impact of the Sino-U.S. trade
war, which is too early to tell at this point, said Charles
William Ang, deputy head of research at COL Financial.
    Vietnam shares declined 1.3% on the day and fell 0.7%
this week. Real estate stocks were the main drag, with Vinhomes
JSC slipping 2.3% and Vingroup JSC falling
1.7%. 
    Malaysian shares ended 0.2% lower and posted a
fourth straight weekly fall. 
    Data released early Friday showed that the consumer price
index rose 0.2% in April from a year earlier, matching the pace
in March, but coming below the 0.4% Reuters poll estimate.

    Indonesian stocks rose 0.4%, boosted by the
communication and financial sectors. They added 4% this week,
ending four consecutive weekly declines. 
    PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia and PT Bank Mandiri
 advanced 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. 
    Meanwhile, Singapore stocks rose as the country's
industrial production unexpectedly grew 0.1% from a year earlier
in April, beating forecasts of a 3.5% contraction. 
    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd added 1%, while
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd gained 1.5%.
 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3169.89   3160.72         0.29
 Bangkok                1614.12   1609.79         0.27
 Manila                 7747.09   7804.03         -0.73
 Jakarta                6057.353  6032.696        0.41
 Kuala Lumpur           1598.32   1601.87         -0.22
 Ho Chi Minh            970.03    982.71          -1.29
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3169.89   3068.76         3.30
 Bangkok                1614.12   1563.88         3.21
 Manila                 7747.09   7,466.02        3.76
 Jakarta                6057.353  6,194.50        -2.21
 Kuala Lumpur           1598.32   1690.58         -5.46
 Ho Chi Minh            970.03    892.54          8.68
 

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below