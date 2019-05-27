SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher in light trade, Singapore near 2-month low

* Singapore shares near 2-month low * U.S. markets closed for a public holiday * Thai market up as political uncertainty may be at an end May 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares hovered near two-month lows on Monday as investors stayed wary of the uncertain outcome of U.S.-China trade tensions, while an absence of cues from U.S. markets closed for a public holiday saw light trade in other markets in Southeast Asia. After closing higher on Friday, Singapore stocks fell once again, with Hutchison Port Holdings Trust leading the declines. The city-state was down as much as 0.4%, widening what will be its worst month since October last year. Investors are expecting quiet trading conditions, but will be monitoring news wires closely as geo-politics and trade concerns continue to remain relevant, said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia in a daily morning note. Golden Agri-Resources Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd were among the biggest drags, falling 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Philippine shares fell as much as 0.6%, with heavyweight PLDT Inc the biggest drag. The telecommunications firm was down as much as 3.9%, its biggest drop in about eight weeks. Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities, said foreign outflows could lead markets going forward, as investors factor in ensuing trade uncertainty and the end of the earnings season. The Philippine peso was 0.1% weaker compared with broad appreciation across units in the region. Elsewhere markets all edged higher, while Indonesian shares were up as much as 0.7% to a near two-week high. It remained on track for a third straight session of gains. Financials in the country led the gains, with Bank Central Asia TBK PT and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) TBK PT up 0.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Thai shares gained 0.1% in early trade as a pro-army party hopes to seal a deal on Monday end opposition hopes of keeping the military out of politics. Energy and financial stocks raked in much of the gains with PTT PCL being among the biggest boosts, up 0.6%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0323 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3161.76 3169.89 -0.26 Bangkok 1616.01 1614.12 0.12 Manila 7712.4 7747.09 -0.45 Jakarta 6097.829 6057.353 0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1599.13 1598.32 0.05 Ho Chi Minh 972.7 970.03 0.28 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3161.76 3068.76 3.03 Bangkok 1616.01 1563.88 3.33 Manila 7712.4 7,466.02 3.30 Jakarta 6097.829 6,194.50 -1.56 Kuala Lumpur 1599.13 1690.58 -5.41 Ho Chi Minh 972.7 892.54 8.98 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan, additional reporting by Rashmi Ashok; editing by Uttaresh.V)