SE Asia Stocks-Philippines leads gains, Singapore falls to near 5-month low

* Singapore drops to near 5-month low * Malaysia set to post fourth straight session of gain * Indonesia closed for a holiday By Shreya Mariam Job May 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday ahead of a key economic data announcement by China, with Philippines leading gains, while Singapore shares fell to a near five-month low. China's PMI, due on Friday, is expected to have shrunk in May according to a Reuters poll. China watchers say the central bank will have to keep up policy support to prevent a hard-landing for the economy. Meanwhile, Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to take precedence in global financial markets. "The continued aggravation of trade tensions between China and the US has sent investors scrambling to find safe havens amid a highly volatile market," a note from OCBC said. "Investors seem resigned to a prolonged trade war and a dimmed global growth outlook." Despite the softness in global equities, Philippines, which is not an export-oriented country, revelled in the absence of a resolution to the trade war as the benchmark bourse added 1% based on a rally in financials and real estate stocks. Analysts say Philippines will be one of the beneficiaries from the trade war as firms hoping to move out of China to avoid increased tariffs look to other countries, including Philippines, for growth. Shares of SM Prime Holdings Inc climbed 0.9%, while those of Bank of the Philippine Islands gained 2.8%. Benchmark stock index of trade-dependent Singapore however, fell as much as 0.9% to its lowest since Jan. 8. Industrials and financials dragged the index, with shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd shedding 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively. Malaysian stocks were on track to post a fourth straight session of gain, rising 0.4% as utility and telecom stocks drove the index. Analysts are largely considering Malaysian stocks to be defensives given its resilience in the wake of a bruising trade war, which has roiled most global financial markets. Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Axiata Group Bhd gained 2.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Thai and Vietnam stocks also rose marginally. The Indonesian market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0400 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3140.78 3163.28 -0.71 Bangkok 1625.42 1619.36 0.37 Manila 7874.8 7797.75 0.99 Kuala Lumpur 1630.35 1623.67 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 972.57 971.54 0.11 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3140.78 3068.76 2.35 Bangkok 1625.42 1563.88 3.94 Manila 7874.8 7,466.02 5.48 Kuala Lumpur 1630.35 1690.58 -3.56 Ho Chi Minh 972.57 892.54 8.97 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)