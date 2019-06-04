SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as bleak data fans global slowdown fears

* Philippines set to end 5 straight sessions of gains * Singapore up; May PMI at 49.9 vs 50.3 in April * Thai May headline CPI +1.15% y/y vs +1.0% f'cast By Niyati Shetty June 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, with Philippines leading declines, as disappointing economic data and the protracted Sino-U.S. trade conflict reignited global growth fears. The bitter trade war had its economic repercussions with factory activity slowing in the United States, Europe and Asia last month, raising fears of a global recession and hurting risk sentiment. U.S. manufacturing activity slowed further in May to its weakest pace of activity in more than 2-1/2 years, a national purchasing managers' survey showed on Monday. "There is no light at the end of the tunnel yet amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade and tech war which has dented market confidence and may continue to take a toll on global demand as time wears on," OCBC Bank said, referring to the weakness in global manufacturing data. Philippine stocks lost up to 1.5%, snapping five straight sessions of gains, weighed down by the real estate sector. Ayala Land Inc and SM Prime Holdings Inc fell 4.1% and 2%, respectively. The Malaysian index fell 0.3% hurt by telecommunication stocks. Maxis Bhd slipped 1.6% and Axiata Group Bhd was down 2.4%. The bourse traded only half day on Tuesday. Vietnam shares were poised for a sixth straight session of decline, dragged down by real estate stocks Vinhomes JSC and Vingroup JSC. Singapore stocks, however, rose even as the island's factory activity in May contracted for the first time in nearly 3 years. "In the short-term, stocks have been oversold and we expect a technical rebound," Singapore-based KGI Securities said in a note to clients. The Thai index gained 0.7%. Thailand's annual headline inflation rate rose 1.1% in May, slightly higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.0%, but slower than the previous month. Most economists expect the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged throughout this year, after tightening in December for the first time since 2011, as inflation is benign and growth slows. Indonesia financial markets are closed for holidays this week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0335 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3131.19 3123.46 0.25 Bangkok 1631.59 1620.22 -0.70 Manila 7973.64 8084.88 -1.38 Kuala Lumpur 1650.63 1655.31 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 944.28 946.47 -0.23 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3131.19 3068.76 2.03 Bangkok 1631.59 1563.88 4.33 Manila 7973.64 7,466.02 6.80 Kuala Lumpur 1650.63 1690.58 -2.36 Ho Chi Minh 944.28 892.54 5.80 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)