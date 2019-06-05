Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Vietnam shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes

Ambar Warrick

    * Thailand hits over 3-week high
    * Trading thin in wake of regional holidays

    June 5 (Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam stock markets rose
on Wednesday tracking broader equities higher after the U.S.
Federal Reserve hinted at an interest rate cut, while regional
holidays prompted languid trade.
    U.S. stocks bounced overnight, with Asian shares in tow as
the prospect of an interest rate cut pointed to more capital
flows into high-yield risk assets such as equities.
    Thai index rose about 0.6% to its highest in more
than three weeks, with heavyweight energy stocks leading
broad-based gains. Oil and gas explorer PTT Pcl was the
biggest boost to the benchmark, with the stock rising 1.1%.
    Trading volumes in Thailand were at less than a tenth of
their 30-day average.
    Vietnam market rose about 0.5% with real estate
stocks leading gainers. Developer Vingroup JSC rose
about 0.8% and was the biggest boost to the index.
    Trading volumes in Vietnam were also well below their 30-day
average.
    Markets in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia
 and the Philippines are closed for a public
holiday on Wednesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0331 GMT
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Bangkok            1648.1    1637.69         0.64
 Ho Chi Minh        955.8     951.16          0.49
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore          3142.37   3068.76         2.40
 Bangkok            1648.1    1563.88         5.39
 Manila             7945.37   7466.02         6.42
 Jakarta            6209.117  6194.498        0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1644.09   1690.58         -2.75
 Ho Chi Minh        955.8     892.54          7.09
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)
