SE Asia Stocks-Play defensive ahead of China data, Philippines drops nearly 1%

Shreya Mariam Job

    * Philippines on track for 4th straight weekly gain 
    * China industrial production, retail sales data awaited
    * Indonesia on track for third straight session of falls

    By Shreya Mariam Job
    June 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
traded in a tight range on Friday as investors awaited a host of
data from China, with Philippines shedding nearly 1% on the back
of industrials.
    China will release May industrial production, retail sales
and investment numbers later in the day which could throw light
on the impact of strenuous Sino-U.S. trade relations on the
world's second-largest economy. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is meeting on June 18-19 and
investors are keen to see if its monetary policy stance is in
sync with market expectations for a near-term rate cut.
    Investment manager Vanguard now sees the chance of a U.S.
recession in the next 12-18 months at 40%, up from 30%, and
believes the Fed will implement an "insurance" rate cut as early
as next week. However, a Reuters poll suggests that the Fed will
maintain rates.
    Philippine shares fell 0.9% on Friday but were headed
for a fourth straight weekly gain. JG Summit Holdings Inc
 declined 2.1%, while International Container Terminal
Services Inc dropped 2.4%. 
    "From our perspective these declines are driven by mostly
profit-taking... since a lot of these companies rallied for the
past week," said Rachelle C Cruz, an analyst at AP Securities. 
    ICT shares had gained 8% this week up to last close, while
JG Summit had gained 3.3%.
    Indonesian stocks slid 0.3%, dragged by consumer
stocks. Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt dropped 0.9%. 
    For the week, however, the key Jakarta stock index was up
1.3%. 
    Vietnam stocks gained 0.4% on the back of financials, but
were down 0.9% for the week. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0324 GMT
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3219.09   3220.66         -0.05
 Bangkok                1673.39   1674.14         -0.04
 Manila                 7975.86   8051.76         -0.94
 Jakarta                6256.461  6273.082        -0.26
 Kuala Lumpur           1642.12   1643.74         -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh            953.72    950.08          0.38
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3219.09   3068.76         4.90
 Bangkok                1673.39   1563.88         7.00
 Manila                 7975.86   7,466.02        6.83
 Jakarta                6256.461  6,194.50        1.00
 Kuala Lumpur           1642.12   1690.58         -2.87
 Ho Chi Minh            953.72    892.54          6.85
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
