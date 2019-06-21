Noticias de Mercados
June 21, 2019 / 3:55 AM / a few seconds ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most trade sideways as investors buckle up ahead of data-heavy week

Rashmi Ashok

    * Volumes a fraction of 30-day average
    * Vietnam, Thailand manage to hold on to gains
    * Singapore set for best week since early April

    June 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets struggled
to find a foothold on Friday, with most regions barely moving in
thin trading volumes, as investors turned cautious ahead of a
data-heavy week.
    Markets shrugged off Wall Street's exuberant performance
overnight, as investors took a cautious approach and looked
toward developments in the Sino-U.S. trade talks.
    Analysts were also of the opinion that some profit-taking
may occur, given the stellar run of gains over the week.
    "Asian markets are likely to succumb to some profit-taking
today, as markets digest the Fed's dovish pivot and refocus on
new market catalysts," OCBC said in a note to clients.
    A slew of economic data due over the next week, including
Malaysia and Singapore's inflation data, Thailand's central bank
rate decision, and Indonesia's export data, cut into risk
sentiment and sent investors into a wait-and-watch mode.
    Trading volumes for all regions remained just a fraction of
their 30-day average.
    Indonesian shares fell, dragged by consumer stocks.
Cigarette manufacturer Gudang Garam Tbk and retailer
Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk shed 1.1% each.
    Vietnam managed to find some traction, rising 0.3%.
The key stock index was poised to snap four consecutive weekly
loss.
    Financials largely accounted for the gains, with Vietnam
Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank adding
1.7%.
    Thai stocks edged higher, supported by energy stocks
due to a spike in oil prices following rising tensions in the
Middle East. The benchmark stock index is set to post its fifth
straight weekly gain.
    Oil companies PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and
Production PCL added 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively.
    Singapore stocks traded flat, but were set to notch a
weekly gain of about 2.8%, which would be their best since early
April.
     Philippine shares were little changed for the day,
but headed for a fifth consecutive weekly gain.    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0328 GMT
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3313.79   3314.51         -0.02
 Bangkok                1719.96   1717.82         0.12
 Manila                 8015.98   8022.42         -0.08
 Jakarta                6311.302  6335.698        -0.39
 Kuala Lumpur           1676.89   1675.43         0.09
 Ho Chi Minh            962.38    959.18          0.33
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3313.79   3068.76         7.98
 Bangkok                1719.96   1563.88         9.98
 Manila                 8015.98   7,466.02        7.37
 Jakarta                6311.302  6,194.50        1.89
 Kuala Lumpur           1676.89   1690.58         -0.81
 Ho Chi Minh            962.38    892.54          7.82
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
