SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher; Philippines, Malaysia lead gains

* Most trade sideways, post slim gains towards close * Indonesia dips ahead of May trade data due on Monday * Singapore posts best weekly gain since early April By Rashmi Ashok June 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets managed to notch modest gains on Friday, with Philippines and Malaysia rising the most, as investors shied away from big bets ahead of a data-heavy week. "A raft of activity data is expected to reinforce the downside growth risk for Asian economies," an ING note said. Malaysia and Singapore's inflation data, Thailand's central bank rate decision, and Indonesia's export data, Thailand and Singapore's manufacturing data, among others, are expected next week. Uncertainties around the upcoming meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and rising tensions between the United States and Iran in the Middle East also tempered risk appetite and alarmed investors. "The global market angst about trade may increase in the run-up to the Xi-Trump meeting taking place alongside the G20 leaders gathering in Osaka at the end of the week," ING added. However, owing to the U.S. Federal Reserve's clearest signal yet of likely interest rate cuts in the near future and dovish stances by other regional central banks, all regional indexes notched a weekly gain, led by Singapore. Philippine stocks rose, boosted by heavyweight industrial stocks. The index notched a five-week winning streak. JG Summit Holdings accounted for a majority of gains, rising 4.1% while lender BDO Unibank added 0.9%. Malaysian stocks also crept up towards close, with agri company Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and Hong Leong Bank boosting the index. Thailand's index see-sawed across the session to end flat. Gains among heavyweight energy stocks were offset by steep losses among financials. Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks bucked the trend to edge lower. Investors sold off large cap stocks ahead of the nation's May trade data due on Monday. Investors in Southeast Asia's largest economy experienced a shock last month, when it posted its biggest trade deficit in the country's history in April. Singapore's index managed to post meagre gains, after a lacklustre session. The index notched a weekly gain of 2.9%, its best since early April. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3321.4 3314.51 0.21 Bangkok 1717.14 1717.82 -0.04 Manila 8055.47 8022.42 0.41 Jakarta 6315.436 6335.698 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1682.23 1675.43 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 959.2 959.18 0.00 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3321.4 3068.76 8.23 Bangkok 1717.14 1563.88 9.80 Manila 8055.47 7,466.02 7.90 Jakarta 6315.436 6,194.50 1.95 Kuala Lumpur 1682.23 1690.58 -0.49 Ho Chi Minh 959.2 892.54 7.47 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)