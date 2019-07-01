Noticias de Mercados
July 1, 2019 / 3:39 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rally as U.S.-China trade worries ease

Rashmi Ashok

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Singapore, Vietnam gain over 1% each
    * Trump says trade talks 'back on track'
    * Thailand boosted by energy stocks as oil prices jump

    July 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets saw a
relief rally on Monday after weeks of volatile trade, as a thaw
in Sino-U.S. trade tensions and upbeat comments from U.S.
President Donald Trump revived risk appetite.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday talks with
China were "right back on track", offering new concessions
including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions against
Chinese tech giant Huawei.
    China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm
products and return to the negotiating table, in what was seen
as a better-than-expected result from the meeting between Trump
and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20
summit in Osaka, Japan.
    "We didn't have high expectations for the G20 meetings. What
we got was realistically about as good as we thought likely,"
said Robert Carnell, ING's chief economist and head of research
for Asia-Pacific, in a note.
    "But compared to an alternative scenario, where Presidents
Trump and Xi walked away from Osaka shaking fists at each other
in acrimony and accusations of reneging on earlier agreements,
this can't be described as a bad outcome," Carnell added.
    The Singapore stock index led gains in the region,
with a 1.2% rise. Lenders DBS Group Holdings and
United Overseas Bank added 2.5% and 1.7%,
respectively. 
    Indonesian stocks advanced as financials and telecom
stocks lent support, ahead of release of June inflation data.
Telecom major Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk rose 1.7%.
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
were up 0.4%.
    Investors shrugged off data which showed the country's June
Nikkei/Markit Manufacturing PMI slip amid softer output, while
job creation was the weakest in a year.
    Malaysian stocks also rose, despite data showing
June manufacturing activity slowed, with new orders contracting
for a ninth straight month as demand conditions softened.

    Vietnamese index jumped, with a solid performance at
financials and real-estate counters. Builder Vingroup JSC
 rose 0.9%.
    Thai stocks surged as a jump in oil prices provided
additional support to the energy-heavy index.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0330 GMT
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3362.42   3321.61         1.23
 Bangkok                1743.33   1730.34         0.75
 Manila                 8002.52   7999.71         0.04
 Jakarta                6376.612  6358.629        0.28
 Kuala Lumpur           1678.43   1672.13         0.38
 Ho Chi Minh            959.50    949.94          1.01
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3362.42   3068.76         9.57
 Bangkok                1743.33   1563.88         11.47
 Manila                 8002.52   7,466.02        7.19
 Jakarta                6376.612  6,194.50        2.94
 Kuala Lumpur           1678.43   1690.58         -0.72
 Ho Chi Minh            959.41    892.54          7.49
 

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)
