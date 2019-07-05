SE Asia Stocks-Philippines gains on rate-cut hopes; Vietnam top weekly gainer

* Philippines June inflation cools, sparks hopes of policy easing * Tenaga Nasional's 3.8% drop dents Malaysia index * Thai stocks mark seventh consecutive weekly gain By Rashmi Ashok July 5 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks ended firmer on Friday in line with a broader global rally, after tepid local inflation data fuelled hopes of a rate cut, while Malaysian shares were tugged lower by heavy losses in utility giant Tenaga Nasional. Meanwhile, other markets traded in tight range ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due later in the day, which will help make or break the case for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Malaysia's index extended losses to a third session after its third-largest stock - electricity supplier Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) - marked its lowest close in two weeks. Tenaga largely enjoys a monopoly over the country's electric utility services sector. News portal Malaysiakini reported here that the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change was studying a proposal to liberalise the electricity retail sector and allow users to choose suppliers other than TNB. "Overall, we believe that the liberalisation of the retail segment would be negative for Tenaga as operating profit margins may be affected," AmInvestment Bank said in a note. Philippine stocks rallied on hopes of a rate cut as early as August after data showed the country's annual inflation easing to a near two-year low in June, as food and fuel costs increased at a slower pace. It was also the first time since December 2017 that inflation eased below the midpoint of the central bank's 2%-4% target this year. "The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Diokono has hinted at further rate cuts on the back of falling inflation. Persistent downside growth risks and falling inflation should move the BSP for another 25bp rate cut as early as August," ING note said. Singapore stocks ended lower on the back of financials, but notched their fifth straight weekly gain. Vietnamese stocks rose marginally and were the top gainers in the region across the week, rising 2.7%. Indonesian stocks closed flat, but climbed 0.2% for the week in their sixth weekly gain. Thai stocks rose marginally across the week to post their seventh straight weekly gain. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3366.81 3372.25 -0.16 Bangkok 1731.23 1724.37 0.40 Manila 8117.94 8064.92 0.66 Jakarta 6373.477 6375.967 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1682.53 1687.48 -0.29 Ho Chi Minh 975.34 973.04 0.24 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3366.81 3068.76 9.71 Bangkok 1731.23 1563.88 10.70 Manila 8117.94 7,466.02 8.73 Jakarta 6373.477 6,194.50 2.89 Kuala Lumpur 1682.53 1690.58 -0.48 Ho Chi Minh 975.34 892.54 9.28 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)