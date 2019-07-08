SE Asia Stocks-Fall as strong U.S. job data dampens deep rate cut hopes

* Singapore sees worst trading day in almost two months * Markets have priced in chances of 25 bps rate cut - CMC Markets By Soumyajit Saha July 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were down on Monday as a strong showing in U.S. jobs data dampened investor hopes of an aggressive Fed rate cut later this month. U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs as in June, much more than the increase of 160,000 forecast by a Reuters poll of economists. "A fabulous jobs report reduces the likelihood of a deep interest rate cut at the FOMC meeting in end July," said Margaret Yang Yan, Market Analyst at CMC Markets, a note. Markets, however, have not completely ruled out a rate cut in the face of the unresolved Sino-U.S. tariff war, with the U.S. Federal Reserve promising to "act appropriately" to sustain economic growth. Global equities have rallied of late on hopes of stronger inflows after a cut from the Fed. "Markets still priced in a 95% likelihood of a 25bps rate cut and 5% chance of a 50bps cut," said Yan, adding the market would look for further cues in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy later this week. Singapore shares fell the most in the region, losing more than 1% in their worst day of trading in almost two months. Lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd fell as much as 1.1% each. Financials make up the largest sector on the Singapore index. Indonesian stocks were lower, weighed down by financial and consumer stocks. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT fell as much as 1.5%, while cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk fell as much as 2.45%. An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.45%. Philippine's benchmark index was dragged down by financials, with lender BDO Unibank Inc falling as much as 1.2%. Malaysian stocks were down about 0.4% after gaining about 0.6% over the last week. Telecom services providers Axiata Group Bhd and Maxis Bhd were down as much as 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively. Thai stocks and Vietnam index were also lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0326 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3327.5 3366.81 -1.17 Bangkok 1725.97 1731.23 -0.30 Manila 8105.82 8117.94 -0.15 Jakarta 6353.889 6373.477 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1676.59 1682.53 -0.35 Ho Chi Minh 971.37 975.34 -0.41 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3327.5 3068.76 8.43 Bangkok 1725.97 1563.88 10.36 Manila 8105.82 7466.02 8.57 Jakarta 6353.889 6194.498 2.57 Kuala Lumpur 1676.59 1690.58 -0.83 Ho Chi Minh 971.37 892.54 8.83 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)