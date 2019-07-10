SE Asia Stocks-Most rise ahead of Fed chief's testimony; Singapore leads

* Indonesia touches over two-month high * Malaysia reverses track to fall slightly By Soumyajit Saha July 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose slightly on Wednesday in thin trade, with Singapore leading the gains, as markets awaited further direction from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony slated later in the day. Expectations of a dovish rate policy has been a major stimulant to movement over the last few months, in the face of a global economic slowdown due to the Sino-U.S. trade war. "A July cut is not quite a done deal, and Powell may well suggest as much by deliberately not committing to cutting rates at the upcoming July FOMC," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. Markets are now anxious for an actual cut, after reigning in their hopes of a deeper rate cut following bright U.S. jobs data in June. Singapore's index snapped a three-session losing streak to rise 0.6%. The benchmark index was largely propped up by buying in large caps such as DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank. The Thai benchmark gained about 0.5% in early trade, boosted by gains in financial and energy sector stocks. Lender Kasikornbank Pcl rose as much as 0.8%, while oil explorer PTT Exploration and Production PCL rose as much as 1.1%. The Indonesian benchmark hit a more than two-month high, buoyed by gains in financials. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) rose as much as 1.1%. Meanwhile, Malaysia's index bucked the trend to fall slightly, hurt by losses in industrial and utility shares. Philippine stocks were flat, while Vietnam's index rose 0.5% in early trade. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0410 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3349.72 3329.46 0.61 Bangkok 1730.8 1721.48 0.54 Manila 8043.02 8042.04 0.01 Jakarta 6406.952 6388.323 0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1680.17 1682.87 -0.16 Ho Chi Minh 973.97 969.05 0.51 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3349.72 3068.76 9.16 Bangkok 1730.8 1563.88 10.67 Manila 8043.02 7,466.02 7.73 Jakarta 6406.952 6,194.50 3.43 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)