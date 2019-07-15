Noticias de Mercados
July 15, 2019 / 4:25 AM / a few seconds ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps to 15-month high on dovish cenbank report

Soumyajit Saha

    * China's Q2 GDP growth weakest in 27 years
    * Indonesia June trade balance lags expectation 

    July 15 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped over
1.5% on Monday to their highest in more than 15 months, after a
local daily reported of more scope for policy easing quoting the
top central bank official, while Indonesian stocks were
headed for a fourth session of gains in five.
    The Philippine Star newspaper quoted here
 the central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno, as saying dovish
commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman last week,
coupled with a recent uptick in the domestic inflation outlook,
had provided more room to cut rates. 
    "All eyes" were on the governor's commentary, said Fio
Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities. 
    "There is also some optimism moving into the second quarter,
because the first-quarter GDP was not stellar," he added.
    The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cut its benchmark interest
rate by 25 basis points in May to support growth, after the
economy grew weaker than expected in the first quarter.

    Risk sentiment was also aided by prospects of further
stimulus by China after its economic growth in the June quarter
slowed to the weakest in at least 27 years.
    "There is no denying (that) trade tensions are indeed coming
home to roost in a very real way. In response, we expect that
China will unleash an effective and targeted combination of
fiscal and monetary easing to avert adverse shocks," Mizuho Bank
said in a note to clients.
    Large caps were top gainers in the Philippines, with 
property developer SM Prime Holdings up 1.7%, while 
conglomerate SM Investments Corp added 4.3%.
    Financial and consumer stocks were top gainers in Indonesia,
with Bank Central Asia Tbk rising 1%, while cigarette
maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna climbed 1.7%
    Meanwhile, data showed June trade balance came in below
expectations.
    Thai stocks rose marginally, helped by gains in
energy stocks.
    Malaysian shares fell slightly, while Singapore
stocks traded sideways.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0346 GMT
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3353.09   3357.34         -0.13
 Bangkok                1733.28   1731.59         0.10
 Manila                 8267.42   8141.82         1.54
 Jakarta                6415.265  6373.345        0.66
 Kuala Lumpur           1667.64   1669.45         -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh            975.06    975.4           -0.03
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3353.09   3068.76         9.27
 Bangkok                1733.28   1563.88         10.83
 Manila                 8267.42   7,466.02        10.73
 Jakarta                6415.265  6,194.50        3.56
 Kuala Lumpur           1667.64   1690.58         -1.36
 Ho Chi Minh            975.06    892.54          9.25
 
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
