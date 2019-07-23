Noticias de Mercados
July 23, 2019 / 4:12 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most tick higher on hopes of policy easing

Anushka Trivedi

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Vietnam top gainer, hits over 2-month high
    * Singapore little changed ahead of inflation data
    * Thai shares boosted by industrial stocks

    By Anushka Trivedi
    July 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
inched higher on Tuesday on expectations of monetary policy
easing by major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The European Central Bank is meeting on Thursday, followed
by the Fed next Tuesday-Wednesday. The consensus view is that
the ECB is gearing up to ease rates in September, while the Fed
will deliver a 25 basis point cut in the July 30-31 meeting.

    "While the ECB will attract some attention Thursday, it is
the Fed decision and policy guidance that will be most critical
for the markets risk on view," Stephen Innes, managing partner
at VanguardMarkets.com, said in a note to clients. 
     Vietnam shares were the top gainers in Southeast
Asia, rising 0.5% to a more than two-month high on the back of
materials stocks.
    Singapore shares were little changed ahead of
inflation data.
    The city state's headline and core inflation rate likely
eased in June, a Reuters poll showed, amid more economists
raising their bets on a monetary policy easing in October.

    The economy grew at its slowest annual pace in a decade in
the second quarter, according to data released last week,
raising bets that a technical recession and monetary policy
easing could be just around the corner. 
    Shares of industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings
Ltd and electronic services provider Venture Corp Ltd
 were among the top performers.
    Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported
on Monday that a few U.S. officials were planning to visit China
next week to commence talks to iron out the longstanding tariff
dispute between the two nations.
    While reports of the two economic power houses resuming
trade talks next week are positive for risk sentiment, analysts
at ING anticipate markets to tread cautiously ahead of the ECB
meeting this week and the Fed meeting next week.
    Thai shares inched up 0.1%, bolstered by industrial
and utility stocks.
    Manufacturing giant Berli Jucker PCL gained 1.5%,
while electricity generator Gulf Energy Development PCL
 added 0.4%.   

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0407 GMT
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3365.82   3357.22         0.26
 Bangkok                1729.01   1727.58         0.08
 Manila                 8228.16   8246.83         -0.23
 Jakarta                6421.022  6433.547        -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur           1656.79   1655.4          0.08
 Ho Chi Minh            986.72    982.04          0.48
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3365.82   3068.76         9.68
 Bangkok                1729.01   1563.88         10.56
 Manila                 8228.16   7,466.02        10.21
 Jakarta                6421.022  6,194.50        3.66
 Kuala Lumpur           1656.79   1690.58         -2.00
 Ho Chi Minh            986.72    892.54          10.55
 

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below