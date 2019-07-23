SE Asia Stocks-Singapore gains as core inflation dip raises policy easing hopes

* Vietnam leads gains in the region * Singapore rises on hopes of a rate-cut * Thailand dips, UOB sees no export growth for the year By Anushka Trivedi July 23 (Reuters) - Singapore shares strengthened on Tuesday, amid gains in most Southeast Asian markets, after its core inflation hit a more than two-year low, raising hopes of an easing monetary policy by its central bank in October. Official data showed that Singapore's core inflation gauge in June rose 1.2% from a year earlier, as expected by a Reuters poll. This was the lowest print since March 2017 when core inflation rate grew at the same pace. The Singapore benchmark rose over 0.4%. With the weakness in export data last week and the recent inflation figures, chances of a 50 bp interest-rate cut at the scheduled October review are all but confirmed, though an earlier intra-meeting move cannot be ruled out, ANZ research said in a note. Shares of utilities provider Sembcorp Industries Ltd firmed 3.3%. Meanwhile, other markets in the pack rose on hopes of similar policy action by U.S. and European central banks. The European Central bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve are due to hold meetings in the upcoming weeks, with chances of the Fed delivering a 25 bp cut mostly affirmed. The ECB is more likely to utilise the review on Thursday to set the stage for cuts in the future, according to economists polled by Reuters. Vietnam shares closed at a more than 3-month high and were the top gainers in the region. The country's largest firm Vingroup JSC added 2.8% and steel maker Hoa Phat Group JSC rose 4.6% Among losers were Indonesian shares, shedding 0.5%, as financial and telecom stocks dragged the benchmark. The country's largest bank by market value Bank Central Asia Tbk PT fell 0.9%, while Smartfren Telecom Tbk PT sank 24.8%. An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks declined 0.3%. Thai stocks dipped with mostly telecom stocks bearing the brunt. Internet services provider Jasmine International PCL tumbled as much as 22.4% to mark its worst session in nearly four years. UOB Global Economics and Markets Research sees no export growth in 2019 for Thailand, after rising 6.7% last year, in part due to the U.S.-China trade tensions. "Thailand is deeply entrenched in the global supply chain, and the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on China will have a direct harmful impact on Thai exports such as computer parts and integrated circuits", UOB added. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3373.13 3357.22 0.47 Bangkok 1724.87 1727.58 -0.16 Manila 8251.46 8246.83 0.06 Jakarta 6403.81 6433.547 -0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1655.67 1655.4 0.02 Ho Chi Minh 989.46 982.04 0.76 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3373.13 3068.76 9.92 Bangkok 1724.87 1563.88 10.29 Manila 8251.46 7,466.02 10.52 Jakarta 6403.81 6,194.50 3.38 Kuala Lumpur 1655.67 1690.58 -2.06 Ho Chi Minh 989.46 892.54 10.86 ($1 = 1,179.1100 won) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)