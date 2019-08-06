SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on fears of Sino-U.S. currency war

* Philippines closes at over 2-month low * Thailand rises on telecom stocks By Soumyajit Saha Aug 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Tuesday, with the Philippines losing 1.6%, as fears of a possible currency war between the United States and China spooked investors. The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had determined that China was manipulating its currency and that it would now take the issue up with the International Monetary Fund, after Beijing let the yuan fall below the 7-per-dollar mark for the first time in more than a decade. China is manoeuvring for "greater room" by "taking away the USD/CNY 7.0 hurdle", ING Group said in a note to clients. The option could be used if Beijing "does decide that the currency has to be part of the response to the latest round of the trade war," it added. Philippine shares closed at their lowest in over two months, hurt by heavyweights like real estate company Ayala Land , which fell 2.2%, and lender BDO Unibank, which lost 1.4%. Singapore shares declined 0.6%, dragged by industrial and financial stocks. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings shed 0.9%, while real estate company Hongkong Land Holdings fell 3%. Losses in banking stocks dragged down Indonesian shares to their lowest close in over two months. Bank Central Asia lost 2%, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) fell about 4%. Thai shares were the top gainers in Southeast Asia, recovering from a two-month low hit earlier in the day to close slightly higher on the back of telecom stocks. Mobile services providers Advanced Info Service and Intouch Holdings rose about 4.4% and 4.9%, respectively. "Advance's results last night were better than expected" and that had "set a positive sentiment for other telecom companies", said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, a strategist with KGI Securities (Thailand). For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3170.47 3194.51 -0.75 Bangkok 1671.48 1665.99 0.33 Manila 7766.75 7890.02 -1.56 Jakarta 6119.471 6175.703 -0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1611.79 1610.41 0.09 Ho Chi Minh 964.61 973.15 -0.88 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3170.47 3068.76 3.31 Bangkok 1671.48 1563.88 6.88 Manila 7766.75 7,466.02 4.03 Jakarta 6119.471 6,194.50 -1.21 Kuala Lumpur 1611.79 1690.58 -4.66 Ho Chi Minh 964.61 892.54 8.07 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)