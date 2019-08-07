SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on signs of easing trade tensions; Philippines leads gains

* Genting Malaysia top loser in Malaysia * Indonesia breaks from four sessions of losses By Soumyajit Saha Aug 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with Philippines rising nearly 2%, as the United States and China toned down their hawkish trade rhetoric. Beijing helped pull the yuan back on Tuesday from its lowest in over a decade, after Washington had labelled it a currency manipulator in a tit-for-tat escalation of the trade war. Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, added to signs of relief after he said Washington was willing to continue trade talks and planning to host a Chinese delegation for talks in September. "Together with China's moderate CNY fixing yesterday, (Kudlow's comment) has poured some soothing oil on troubled market waters," ING Group said in a note to clients. ING Group added it was "an uneasy calm" and that Kudlow's invitation "sounds a bit like being invited to the birthday party of the kid who bullies you at school. I'd probably tell my parents I didn't want to go". Philippine shares gained the most in Southeast Asia ahead of a central bank policy decision on Thursday, with heavyweights SM Prime Holdings and BDO Unibank rising 2.5% and 4% respectively. A Reuters poll shows the central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, as July annual inflation slowed to a two-year low. A smaller trade deficit in June also helped boost sentiment. Indonesian shares advanced after four sessions of losses, with lenders Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) and Bank Central Asia rising 4.2% and 2% respectively. Bank Indonesia's new senior deputy governor, Destry Damayanti, said she expected "the direction of monetary policy easing to last long into the future". The central bank had cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points last month. Malaysian stocks fell, dragged by tourist resort business Genting Malaysia Bhd and related company Genting Bhd. Genting Malaysia plunged 11.9% after the company said it had decided to acquire and privatise loss-making Empire Resorts Inc . Genting Bhd lost 7.1%. Thai shares edged lower as gains after an unexpected rate cut by the central bank were outweighed by losses in the energy sector due to weak oil prices. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3184.69 3170.47 0.45 Bangkok 1669.44 1671.48 -0.12 Manila 7917.39 7766.75 1.94 Jakarta 6204.195 6119.471 1.38 Kuala Lumpur 1604.7 1611.79 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 965.93 964.61 0.14 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3184.69 3068.76 3.78 Bangkok 1669.44 1563.88 6.75 Manila 7917.39 7,466.02 6.05 Jakarta 6204.195 6,194.50 0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1604.7 1690.58 -5.08 Ho Chi Minh 965.93 892.54 8.22 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)