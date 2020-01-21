Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore drops on China virus scare, Philippines extends losses

    * Banking, industrial stocks drag Singapore
    * Philippines sees worst day in over a year
    * Banking, real estate stocks drive gains in Vietnam

    Jan 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's benchmark index fell
on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets, as a virus outbreak
in China took a toll on risk appetite, while Philippines was hit
by losses in the financial sector.
    With millions travelling on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year
holiday, authorities in China confirmed the virus could spread
through human contact, while the World Health Organization met
to consider declaring an international health emergency.

    "Concerns over the spread of the virus is the predominant
mover today," said Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan
Securities.
    "Unfortunately, it's coming at a bad time, just ahead of the
travel-heavy New Year week."
    Losses in the banking and industrial sectors dragged down
Singapore shares, with real estate developer Capitaland Ltd
 and conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings
down 1.8% and 1.5% respectively.
    Philippine stocks dropped to their lowest close in
more than a year, hurt by heavy losses in the financial sector.
    Conglomerate Ayala Corp and real estate developer
Ayala Land fell 4.7% and 2.5%, respectively, while
lender Bank of the Philippine Islands was down 4.2%.
    Regulatory scrutiny on certain projects related to the Ayala
group had led to "possible regulatory risks involved in private
sector's contracts with the government," AP Securities analyst
Rachelle Cruz said.
    The Manila Times here
 on Sunday reported that President Rodrigo Duterte would review
a government rail transit contract with Ayala and Metro Pacific
Investment Corp. The newspaper here
 also reported on Monday that a presidential spokesperson had
hinted at investigations into an Ayala IT park.
    Thai stocks were also lower, hurt by losses in the
industrial and financial sectors.
    Real estate investor Asset World Corp fell 4.1%,
while airport operator Airports of Thailand PCL dropped
3%.
    Gains in the financial sector helped lift Vietnam shares
.
    Real estate developer Vinhomes JSC and lender Joint
Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam
 were up 1.7% and 1.3% respectively.
     "The index is in a rebound trend after the year-end period
and recent favourable results, especially for banking sectors,
further support this trend," said Trung Le, an analyst at
Hanoi-based BIDV Securities Co.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                            
  Change on the day                                        
  Market               Current     Previous     Pct Move
                                   close        
  Singapore            3247.17     3280.09      -1.00
  Bangkok              1574.94     1589.11      -0.89
  Manila               7466.65     7552.6       -1.14
  Jakarta              6238.153    6245.043     -0.11
  Kuala Lumpur         1587.33     1588.88      -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh           986.37      978.63       0.79
                                                
  Change so far in                              
 2020                                           
  Market               Current     End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore            3247.17     3222.83      0.76
  Bangkok              1574.94     1579.84      -0.31
  Manila               7466.65     7,815.26     -4.46
  Jakarta              6238.153    6,299.54     -0.97
  Kuala Lumpur         1587.33     1588.76      -0.09
  Ho Chi Minh          986.37      960.99       2.64
 

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)
