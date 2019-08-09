SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on fresh trade jitters; Indonesia ticks up

* Thailand falls 2%, Philippines loses 3.4% on week * China factory gate prices fall in July By Soumyajit Saha Aug 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Friday, with Thailand losing the most, as fresh fears over the Sino-U.S. trade war soured investor sentiment. The White House is delaying a decision on licences for U.S. companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies Co after China stopped buying U.S. farming goods, reported Bloomberg on Thursday. This "dimmed the lights considerably while providing yet another stark reminder that markets are embroiled in a very testy trade war escalation", said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd, in a note to clients. Adding to the gloom, China's factory gate prices fell in July for the first time in nearly three years, though consumer inflation rose more than expected. Thai shares fell 0.9%, hurt by financials and industrials, and posted a loss of 2% for the week. Siam Commercial Bank dropped 1.1%, while Airports of Thailand lost 1.8%. Philippine shares closed 0.8% lower, dragged by industrials, and posted a weekly drop of 3.4%. JG Summit Holdings declined 4.5%, while International Container Terminal Services shed 3.5%. Indonesian shares advanced slightly, helped by banking and resources stocks. Bank Central Asia rose 1%, while Chandra Asri Petrochemical was up 2.5%. An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks gained 0.1%. Singapore was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1650.64 1665.12 -0.87 Manila 7854.39 7914.16 -0.76 Jakarta 6282.132 6274.671 0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1615.05 1616.02 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 974.34 975.24 -0.09 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3168.94 3068.76 3.26 Bangkok 1650.64 1563.88 5.55 Manila 7854.39 7,466.02 5.20 Jakarta 6282.132 6,194.50 1.41 Kuala Lumpur 1615.05 1690.58 -4.47 Ho Chi Minh 974.34 892.54 9.16 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)