SE Asia Stocks-Markets rise on Trump's tariffs respite, Thailand leads rally

* Financial and resources help Malaysia rise * Banking sector helps Indonesia gain By Soumyajit Saha Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mirrored a global stock rally on Wednesday, boosted by Washington's decision to delay tariffs on some Chinese goods, with Thailand leading gains. About half of the $300 billion worth of Chinese goods slated to be slapped with 10% tariffs on Sept. 1 are now exempted, including tariffs on products like clothing and footwear that will now kick in on Dec. 15. The move soothed nerves after fears of an escalation were inflamed by Trump on Friday when he said no trade deal with China was to be expected in the near future. The market cheer would be "fairly muted", Robert Carnell, chief economist and head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING Group said in a note to clients. "It's a stay of execution, not a pardon. And markets remain nervous," the note added. China's Ministry of Commerce said that Vice Premier Liu He had conducted a phone call with senior U.S. officials on Tuesday evening, further uplifting the market's mood. Thai shares rose 1% to lead gains in the region, helped by financial and industrial stocks. Real estate company Central Pattana PCL rose 3%, while Airports of Thailand gained 1.9%. Malaysian shares advanced, supported by gains in financial and resources stocks. Chemicals producer Petronas Chemicals Group rose 1%, while lender CIMB Group Holdings gained 1%. The banking sector pushed up Indonesian stocks, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) and Bank Mandiri (Persero) gaining 1.2% and 2%, respectively. Singapore shares were slightly up on a rally in financials, while Philippine shares traded flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0418 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3153.73 3146.73 0.22 Bangkok 1639.55 1620.23 1.19 Manila 7789.78 7788.45 0.02 Jakarta 6250.72 6210.962 0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1601.21 1592.88 0.52 Ho Chi Minh 971.8 966.83 0.51 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3153.73 3068.76 2.77 Bangkok 1639.55 1563.88 4.84 Manila 7789.78 7,466.02 4.34 Jakarta 6250.72 6,194.50 0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1601.21 1690.58 -5.29 Ho Chi Minh 971.8 892.54 8.88 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)