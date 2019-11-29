SE Asia Stocks-Most drop as Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong cap risk mood

* Indonesia set to snap six-day losing streak * Thailand trade data due later in the day * Singapore set for worst week in nearly 2 months By Arundhati Dutta Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell in low-volume trade on Friday as investors were worried that a new U.S. bill backing protesters in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong may cloud trade negotiations between two of the world's leading economies. On Thursday, China threatened reprisal after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the legislation supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Asian markets were sold off due to uncertainty over how U.S. markets will perceive the latest clash between Washington and Beijing. Traders on Wall Street will start a half-day session on Friday following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. "Though China has yet to retaliate in response to Trump signing the bill, we are cautious if they will do a 'surprise' over the weekend," Maybank said in a note. Investors also exercised caution ahead of official data on China's manufacturing activity, which according to a Reuters poll is expected to have contracted for a seventh straight month in November as domestic demand eased. The trade-sensitive Singapore index fell 0.4%, poised for its worst week in nearly two months, dented by losses in DBS Group Holdings. The Philippine benchmark was in the red, extending losses to a second session, and was on track for a third weekly decline. Large-caps SM Investments and Ayala Corp lost 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. Thai stocks dropped for a fourth straight session ahead of the country's October trade data. Malaysian equities also fell, with power utility Tenaga Nasional dropping 2.9%. The Indonesian benchmark, which marked its lowest close in six months in the previous session, was on track to snap a six-session losing streak. Gains in the index were underpinned by communication services stocks, with Telekomunikasi Indonesia adding 2.6%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0446 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3187.53 3200.61 -0.41 Bangkok 1586.03 1597.68 -0.73 Manila 7717.12 7768.66 -0.66 Jakarta 5995.901 5953.06 0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1572.45 1583.77 -0.71 Ho Chi Minh 972.5 970.39 0.22 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3187.53 3068.76 3.87 Bangkok 1586.03 1563.88 1.42 Manila 7717.12 7,466.02 3.36 Jakarta 5995.901 6,194.50 -3.21 Kuala Lumpur 1572.45 1690.58 -6.99 Ho Chi Minh 972.5 892.54 8.96 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)