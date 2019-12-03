SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as U.S. tariffs spark fresh trade tensions

* U.S. slaps tariffs on Brazil, Argentina * Also proposes duties on French imports * Weak U.S. manufacturing data adds to gloom * Singapore falls for sixth time in seven sessions By Soumyajit Saha Dec 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday as U.S. tariffs on Brazil and Argentina threatened to aggravate global trade tensions, while weak U.S. factory data added to the dour sentiment. The Trump administration on Monday announced tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminium imports from the Latam countries and vowed duties of up to 100% on French goods. The announcements come when Washington and Beijing are looking to resolve their protracted trade war that has throttled global economic growth, with another round of U.S. tariffs due to take effect on Dec. 15. "Ahead of the tariffs on China kicking in, we are expecting caution in the market for the next two weeks too," said Joel Ng, an analyst at Singapore-based KGI Securities. Singapore shares fell for the sixth time in seven sessions, hurt by losses in the financial and telecom sectors. Singapore Telecommunications was 1.2% lower, while lender United Overseas Bank lost 0.9%. Telecom and banking stocks weighed on the Malaysian index . Telecom company Axiata Group declined 1.2%, while lender CIMB Group Holdings fell 0.8%. Vietnam shares closed at their lowest level since the end of June, dragged by consumer and banking stocks, while losses in the consumer sector drove down the Philippine index . For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3173.08 3187.97 -0.47 Bangkok 1567.63 1569.53 -0.12 Manila 7855.18 7877.19 -0.28 Jakarta 6133.896 6130.055 0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1562.27 1570.55 -0.53 Ho Chi Minh 953.43 959.31 -0.61 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3173.08 3068.76 3.40 Bangkok 1567.63 1563.88 0.24 Manila 7855.18 7,466.02 5.21 Jakarta 6133.896 6,194.50 -0.98 Kuala Lumpur 1562.27 1690.58 -7.59 Ho Chi Minh 953.43 892.54 6.82 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)