December 6, 2019 / 4:41 AM / a few seconds ago

SE Asia Stocks-Edge higher on Trump's upbeat comments on trade

Soumyajit Saha

    * Thailand on pace to snap seven sessions of losses
    * Indonesia hits near 1-mth high
    * Consumer, utility stocks help Malaysia

    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ticked
higher on Friday, as risk sentiment was lifted by positive
comments from Washington on the ongoing trade talks with
Beijing.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the talks were
"moving right along", even as the two sides remained at
loggerheads over rolling back existing tariffs and other issues
such as the protests in Hong Kong.
    "U.S.-China trade talks are complex; fraught with a
multitude of quantitative (e.g. magnitude of farm purchases) and
qualitative (e.g. IP and forced transfer of technology) issues.
But at this stage, tariff rollback threatens to be the
deal-breaker," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.
    Thai stocks were set to snap seven sessions of
losses, helped by gains in the industrial and energy sectors,
but were still on track to lose over 1% for the week.
    Gas explorer PTT PCL and airport operator Airports
of Thailand both gained more than 1%.
    Investors seemed to be bargain hunting among Thai stocks, as
well as engaging in some catch-up trade as markets opened after
a public holiday, said Teerada Charnyingyong, strategist at
Phillip Capital Thailand.
    Indonesian shares touched a near 1-month high and
were set to gain over 2% for the week. 
    The index was lifted by consumer heavyweights like Hanjaya
Mandala Sampoerna and Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur
, which rose 3% and 0.5%, respectively.
    Consumer and utility stocks lifted the Malaysia's benchmark
index. 
    Agribusiness Sime Darby Plantations advanced 2%,
while electricity distributor Tenaga Nasional rose
0.8%.
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares traded flat as gains in
industrials were offset by losses in the consumer sector. The
index was on track to lose 0.7% for the week.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0410 GMT
 STOCK MARKETS                                     
 Change on the day                                 
 Market                  Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore               3173.03   3174.19         -0.04
 Bangkok                 1572.37   1565.45         0.44
 Manila                  7799.5    7790.91         0.11
 Jakarta                 6163.441  6152.117        0.18
 Kuala Lumpur            1567.2    1563.58         0.23
 Ho Chi Minh             964.89    963.27          0.17
                                                   
 Change so far in 2019                             
 Market                  Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore               3173.03   3068.76         3.40
 Bangkok                 1572.37   1563.88         0.54
 Manila                  7799.5    7,466.02        4.47
 Jakarta                 6163.441  6,194.50        -0.50
 Kuala Lumpur            1567.2    1690.58         -7.30
 Ho Chi Minh             964.89    892.54          8.11
 
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
