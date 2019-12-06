SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes

* Thailand extends to eighth sessions of losses * Singapore gains on industrials, real estate * Consumer, resources helps Indonesia By Soumyajit Saha Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, following hopes of a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal after upbeat comments by the Trump administration. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the trade talks were "moving right along", despite a lack of agreement over whether existing tariffs should be dropped as part of the preliminary deal. "While we are not expecting any resolution (in the Sino-U.S. tariff war), any deal to curb further escalation will be welcomed", Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities Research said. Singapore shares rose, backed by gains in the real estate and industrial sectors. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd was up 1.1%, while real estate developer Capitaland Ltd rose 1.7%. Consumer and resource stocks helped the Indonesian index advance, capping off a 2.9% rise for the week. Chemical maker Chandra Asri Petrochemical rose 1%, while cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna was up 3.5%. An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in Indonesia gained 0.6%. Consumer and utility stocks lifted Malaysia's benchmark index. Agribusiness Sime Darby Plantation advanced 2.5%, while electricity distributor Tenaga Nasional rose 1.2%. Bucking the general trend Thai shares fell for the eighth consecutive session, hurt most by losses in the utilities sector. The index fell 1.9% for the week. Utilities company Glow Energy PCL dropped 3.6% after the Stock Exchange of Thailand declared the de-listing of its securities on the company's request. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3194.71 3174.19 0.65 Bangkok 1558.99 1565.45 -0.41 Manila 7801.72 7790.91 0.14 Jakarta 6186.868 6152.117 0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1568.44 1563.58 0.31 Ho Chi Minh 963.56 963.27 0.03 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3194.71 3068.76 4.10 Bangkok 1558.99 1563.88 -0.31 Manila 7801.72 7,466.02 4.50 Jakarta 6186.868 6,194.50 -0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1568.44 1690.58 -7.22 Ho Chi Minh 963.56 892.54 7.96 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)