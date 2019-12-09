Noticias de Mercados
December 9, 2019 / 10:08 AM / a few seconds ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most slip on dismal China data; Thailand slumps for ninth straight day

Arundhati Dutta

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * China exports shrink for fourth consecutive month
    * Thailand posts ninth straight session of falls
    * Malaysia snaps 2 sessions of gains

    By Arundhati Dutta
    Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets weakened on
Monday, as worries over poor economic data from China offset
Wall Street cheer on strong U.S. jobs data, while investors
buckled in for a crucial week of trade negotiations. 
    Chinese exports eased for the fourth straight month in
November, implying that the 17-month long trade standoff with
the United States was weighing on Southeast Asia's largest
trading partner.
    However, data from the U.S. showed that job growth increased
the most in 10 months in November and the unemployment rate had
ticked back down to its lowest level in nearly half a century.
    This week, focus turns to trade talks between the two
biggest economies in the world as U.S. President Donald Trump
has to decide whether to hold off on a new set of tariffs on
Chinese goods, which are set to kick in on Dec. 15. 
    "China's insistence for U.S. tariff rollbacks remains a
critical redline, " DBS Group Research wrote in a note.
     Thai shares fell for a ninth straight session and
hit their lowest level in nearly a year. 
    "The ninth consecutive fall foreshadows continued weak
domestic demand going into 2020, " economists at ING said in a
note.
    Industrials were top losers, with Airports of Thailand
 losing as much as 3.7% to hit its lowest level in over
two months. 
    Malaysian stocks snapped two sessions of gains, with
heavyweights such as power utility Tenaga Nasional and
telecom Axiata Group dragging the index. 
    The trade-sensitive Singapore index closed lower,
weighed by losses in conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings
 and Jardine Strategic Holdings. 
    Philippine shares dropped 0.3%. Conglomerates SM
Investments Corp and Ayala Land lost 1.7% and
1.8%, respectively. 
    Indonesian stocks inched up, with PT Bank Mandiri
(Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk adding
1% and 0.2%, respectively. 
    Indonesia's banking regulator on Monday issued a decree
requiring banks to keep a minimum leverage ratio of 3% starting
Jan 1, 2020.
    
   
    
    

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3179.82   3194.71         -0.47
 Bangkok                1552.96   1558.99         -0.39
 Manila                 7779.8    7801.72         -0.28
 Jakarta                6193.791  6186.868        0.11
 Kuala Lumpur           1562.71   1568.44         -0.37
 Ho Chi Minh            966.06    963.56          0.26
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3179.82   3068.76         3.62
 Bangkok                1552.96   1563.88         -0.70
 Manila                 7779.8    7,466.02        4.20
 Jakarta                6193.791  6,194.50        -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur           1562.71   1690.58         -7.56
 Ho Chi Minh            966.06    892.54          8.24
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below