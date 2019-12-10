SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall amid lingering doubts about fresh U.S. tariffs

* China November inflation rises 4.5% y/y * Philippine markets cautious ahead of c. Bank meeting - analyst * Thailand closed for a holiday By Arundhati Dutta Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets were in the red on Tuesday, with Philippines falling for a second day, on uncertainty around Dec. 15 deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Ahead of the tariffs on $156 billion worth of Chinese goods, both China and the United States have made reconciliatory remarks. While China has said it hoped to make a trade deal as soon as possible, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is doing well in hammering out an agreement with Beijing. "While recent statements from both the U.S. and Chinese officials have suggested that some form of a trade deal is possible, markets will be watching for more details, " Mizuho Bank said in a note. Philippine stocks fell nearly 0.4%, with conglomerate SM Investments Corp shedding 0.6%. AP Securities' analyst Rachelle Cruz said investors were laying low ahead of a policy meeting by the Philippine central bank on Dec. 12, though a 'no rate cut' scenario is expected after strong inflation data earlier in the month. Adding to caution was data from China, which showed producer prices in November falling 1.4% from a year earlier, while the consumer price index jumped 4.5%. Vietnamese stocks snapped a two-session winning streak, with real estate stocks being the biggest losers. Vinhomes Joint Stock Company dropped 1.2%. The Indonesian and Malaysian indexes were little changed, while Thailand markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0508 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3181.53 3179.82 0.05 Manila 7752.1 7779.8 -0.36 Jakarta 6185.95 6193.791 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1561.61 1562.71 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 962.75 966.06 -0.34 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3181.53 3068.76 3.67 Bangkok 1552.96 1563.88 -0.7 Manila 7752.1 7,466.02 3.83 Jakarta 6185.95 6,194.50 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1561.61 1690.58 -7.63 Ho Chi Minh 962.75 892.54 7.87 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)