SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as Fed stands pat on rates; Singapore jumps 1%

Arundhati Dutta

    * Fed signals no change in interest rates in near future
    * Singapore Q3 unemployment rate rises to decade high
    * Philippines falls ahead of cenbank policy decision

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets rose on
Thursday as the Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates
would remain steady for some time amid positive projections for
the economy, even as the weekend deadline for U.S. tariffs on
Chinese goods looms. 
    Moderate economic growth and historically low unemployment
are expected to persist through the 2020 presidential election
and interest rates would remain accommodative, the U.S. Fed said
in its last meeting of the year.
    "Overall, market seems to be buying the story told by the
Fed," OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. 
    Traders are bracing for a series of make-or-break events
over the next few days that have the potential to cause huge
swings in financial markets for months to come.
    On the trade war front, U.S. President Donald trump is
expected to meet with top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss
planned Dec. 15 tariffs on some $160 billion worth of Chinese
goods, sources familiar with the matter said. 
    Trade-sensitive Singapore stocks rose as much as 1%
to hit their highest in over a week, with United Overseas Bank
 and DBS Group Holdings lifting the index. 
    Investors appeared to have shrugged off data which showed
that the city-state's unemployment rate for the third quarter
edged to its highest in almost 10 years.
    The Malaysian index posted its best session in more
than three weeks, with blue caps such as power utility Tenaga
Nasional and telecoms player Axiata Group
posting modest gains. 
    The bourse advanced ahead of the country's industrial output
data for October, which according to a Reuters poll has grown
1.4% on-year.
    The Thai benchmark, which rebounded from a nearly
one-year closing low hit in the previous session, is set to snap
a 10-day losing streak on the back of industrial and energy
sectors. 
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine index dropped ahead
of the central bank's policy decision, which according to a
Reuters poll is expected to hold interest rates due to
accelerating inflation.
    Conglomerate Ayala Land slipped 1%, while Globe
Telecom lost 1.4%. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0316 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3199.29   3172.9           0.83
 Bangkok                1559.56   1551.82          0.50
 Manila                 7758.58   7786.41         -0.36
 Jakarta                6181.446  6180.099         0.02
 Kuala Lumpur           1569.88   1563.19          0.43
 Ho Chi Minh            963.36    961.78           0.16
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3199.29   3068.76         4.25
 Bangkok                1559.56   1563.88         -0.28
 Manila                 7758.58   7,466.02        3.92
 Jakarta                6181.446  6,194.50        -0.21
 Kuala Lumpur           1569.88   1690.58         -7.14
 Ho Chi Minh            963.36    892.54          7.93
 


