SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as Fed holds rates steady; Thailand snaps 10-day losing streak

Arundhati Dutta

    * Malaysia rises on Petronas Gas boost
    * Philippines falls as cenbank holds key policy rate
    * Singapore rises on bluechip financials

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets rose on
Thursday, with Thailand snapping a 10-day losing streak and
leading gains, after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated there
would be no change in rate settings in the near future.
    The Fed also projected a favourable outlook for the U.S.
economy at its last policy meeting of the year on Wednesday.

    Elsewhere, China said it was in close communication with the
United States, while President Donald Trump is expected to meet
with top advisers to decide whether to go ahead with planned
Dec. 15 tariffs.
    Leading gains in the region, the Thai benchmark
snapped a 10-day losing streak and rebound from a near one-year
closing low hit in the previous session, boosted by energy
stocks.
    The Malaysian index posted its best intraday
percentage gain in over three weeks, boosted mostly by Petronas
Gas Bhd, which rose as much as 8.7% and posted its
best intraday performance in over six years.
    "Rise is on the back of parent Petronas paring down its
stake to the domestic institutional funds. This is positive
considering the low float of stocks," said Redza Rahman, head of
Research at MIDF. 
    Singapore index ended 0.7% higher, its best intraday
gain in nearly three weeks, boosted by gains in bluechip
financial stocks. 
    United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings
 climbed 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively. 
    The city state's jobless rate in the third quarter hit a
10-year high and retail sales in October fell 4.3% from year-ago
period.
    Singapore, which counts the United States and China as key
its trading partners, has been extremely reactive to any
development on the trade war. 
    Meanwhile, the Philippine index slipped 0.6%.
    The Philippine central bank kept its key policy rate steady
for a second straight meeting, in line with a Reuters poll.
 
    Indonesian stocks dropped for the third straight
session, after Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the
government will not change the legal limit on fiscal deficit.

    Index heavyweight Telekomunikasi Indonesia dropped
2.5%.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3194.67   3172.9          0.69
 Bangkok                1563.85   1551.82         0.78
 Manila                 7741.07   7786.41         -0.58
 Jakarta                6139.397  6180.099        -0.66
 Kuala Lumpur           1567.34   1563.19         0.27
 Ho Chi Minh            968.17    961.78          0.66
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3194.67   3068.76         4.10
 Bangkok                1563.85   1563.88         0.00
 Manila                 7741.07   7,466.02        3.68
 Jakarta                6139.397  6,194.50        -0.89
 Kuala Lumpur           1567.34   1690.58         -7.29
 Ho Chi Minh            968.17    892.54          8.47
 



 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
