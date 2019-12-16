SE Asia Stocks-Most drop as investors seek clarity on Sino-U.S. interim deal

* U.S. Trade Representative said a deal was "totally done" * Indonesia pares gains after larger-than-expected trade deficit * The ​Philippine index leads losses in the region By Shruti Sonal Dec 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Monday as weary investors sought clarity beyond the initial euphoria of the Sino-U.S. "phase-one" deal, while data from China, the region's biggest trading partner, pushed slowdown fears to the fore. The "phase one" agreement suspended a threatened round of U.S. tariffs on a $160 billion list of Chinese imports that was scheduled to take effect on Sunday. The United States also agreed to halve the tariff rate, to 7.5%, on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods. The initial cheer of an interim trade deal faded over the weekend as investors did not find the details "very compelling", analysts said. "Ultimately, phase-one deal fell short of market expectations and is probably not enough to fully restore business confidence or generate a meaningful recovery in exports or investment," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note. Sentiment took a further beating after data implied that China's new home prices grew at their weakest pace in nearly two years in November while property investment had also eased in the world's second-largest economy. Dropping the most in the region, the Philippine benchmark shed over 0.9%, dented by utilities and industrials. Index heavyweights Megaworld Corp and Ayala Corp dived 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively. Malaysian equities were set to snap a three-day winning streak, as index heavyweight Petronas Gas fell up to 1.5% and was the biggest percentage loser in the index. Last week, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Reuters that Malaysia is considering selling stakes in energy giant Petronas to provinces where the company's oil and gas fields are located and said the government could also cut stakes in smaller units of Petronas. Indonesian stocks pared early gains after data showed that trade deficit for November in Southeast Asia's largest economy was its biggest in seven months. Exports for the month fell 5.67% on-year, compared with a 1.18% drop estimated by a Reuters poll. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0450 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3214.85 3214.05 0.02 Bangkok 1561.22 1573.91 -0.81 Manila 7804.33 7877.63 -0.93 Jakarta 6223.03 6197.318 0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1570.61 1571.16 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 962.48 966.18 -0.38 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3214.85 3068.76 4.76 Bangkok 1561.22 1563.88 -0.17 Manila 7804.33 7,466.02 4.53 Jakarta 6223.03 6,194.50 0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1570.61 1690.58 -7.10 Ho Chi Minh 962.48 892.54 7.84 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)