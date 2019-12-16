Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Most drop as investors seek clarity on Sino-U.S. interim deal

Shruti Sonal

    * U.S. Trade Representative said a deal was "totally done"
    * Indonesia pares gains after larger-than-expected trade
deficit
    * The ​Philippine index leads losses in the region

    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
slipped on Monday as weary investors sought clarity beyond the
initial euphoria of the Sino-U.S. "phase-one" deal, while data
from China, the region's biggest trading partner, pushed
slowdown fears to the fore.
    The "phase one" agreement suspended a threatened round of
U.S. tariffs on a $160 billion list of Chinese imports that was
scheduled to take effect on Sunday. The United States also
agreed to halve the tariff rate, to 7.5%, on $120 billion worth
of Chinese goods.
    The initial cheer of an interim trade deal faded over the
weekend as investors did not find the details "very compelling",
 analysts said.    
    "Ultimately, phase-one deal fell short of market
expectations and is probably not enough to fully restore
business confidence or generate a meaningful recovery in exports
or investment," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at
AxiTrader, said in a note.
    Sentiment took a further beating after data implied that
China's new home prices grew at their weakest pace in nearly two
years in November while property investment had also eased in
the world's second-largest economy.
    Dropping the most in the region, the Philippine benchmark
 shed over 0.9%, dented by utilities and industrials.
    Index heavyweights Megaworld Corp and Ayala Corp
 dived 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively. 
    Malaysian equities were set to snap a three-day
winning streak, as index heavyweight Petronas Gas fell
up to 1.5% and was the biggest percentage loser in the index.
    Last week, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Reuters that
Malaysia is considering selling stakes in energy giant Petronas
to provinces where the company's oil and gas fields are located
and said the government could also cut stakes in smaller units
of Petronas.
    Indonesian stocks pared early gains after data
showed that trade deficit for November in Southeast Asia's
largest economy was its biggest in seven months.
    Exports for the month fell 5.67% on-year, compared with a
1.18% drop estimated by a Reuters poll.  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0450 GMT
                                                 
 Market                 Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3214.85  3214.05          0.02
 Bangkok                1561.22  1573.91         -0.81
 Manila                 7804.33  7877.63         -0.93
 Jakarta                6223.03  6197.318         0.41
 Kuala Lumpur           1570.61  1571.16         -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh            962.48   966.18          -0.38
                                                 
 Change so far in 2019                           
 Market                 Current  End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3214.85  3068.76         4.76
 Bangkok                1561.22  1563.88         -0.17
 Manila                 7804.33  7,466.02        4.53
 Jakarta                6223.03  6,194.50        0.46
 Kuala Lumpur           1570.61  1690.58         -7.10
 Ho Chi Minh            962.48   892.54          7.84
 
 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
