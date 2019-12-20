SE Asia Stocks-Most markets end higher; Philippines sees sharp recovery

* Philippines sees worst week in a month * Vietnam posts best session in over 1 week * Malaysia records best weekly gain in over one month By Shruti Sonal Dec 20 (Reuters) - Philippine shares recovered from a near one-year low to end higher on Friday, while most other Southeast Asian markets were boosted by positive developments around the Sino-U.S. interim trade deal. The Philippine benchmark closed up 1.6% after falling as much as 2.4%, helped by financial and industrial stocks. For the week, it shed over 1.3% — its worst weekly show in a month. Shares of utilities and banks have been volatile on tensions over repealing of water contracts, and as reports of a central bank probe on ten lenders for their ties with Australia's scandal-hit Westpac Banking Corp emerged. Adding to the volatility was the markets trying to align with the rebalancing of the FTSE index due later in the day, said Richard Laneda, a senior research manager at COL Financial Group. Most other markets in the region rose after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the "phase one" trade deal will be signed in early January. Aiding sentiment was China announcing a list of import tariff exemptions for six oil and chemical products from the United States. Malaysian equities closed 0.9% higher due to strength in utilities and basic materials. They posted the biggest intraday percentage gain in over one month. The country's consumer price index (CPI) for November rose less-than-expected because of a fall in prices of clothing and footwear and lower transport costs, government data showed. Index heavyweights Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd and Petronas Gas Bhd rose about 3.5% and 5%, respectively. Trade-sensitive Singapore eked out marginal gains, while the Vietnam index saw its best session in over a week as financials and real estate stocks rallied. Indonesian stocks reversed Thursday's losses, lifted up by telecom and consumer sectors. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 1025 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3213.04 3207.42 0.15 Bangkok 1575.46 1573.51 -0.04 Manila 7773.12 7653.94 1.56 Jakarta 6284.372 6249.93 0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1610.18 1596.01 0.91 Ho Chi Minh 956.41 952.26 0.44 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3213.04 3068.76 4.70 Bangkok 1575.46 1563.88 0.74 Manila 7773.12 7,466.02 4.11 Jakarta 6284.372 6,194.50 1.45 Kuala Lumpur 1610.18 1690.58 -4.76 Ho Chi Minh 956.41 892.54 7.16 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)