SE Asia Stocks-Singapore trims losses on trade optimism; Philippines falls most

    * Singapore Nov manufacturing output falls unexpectedly
    * Philippine bourse trims losses, finishes 0.4% down
    * Most Southeast Asian equities set to gain in 2019

    Dec 26 (Reuters) - Singaporean shares pared early losses and
ended flat on Thursday, looking past a surprise fall in November
manufacturing activity as lingering optimism around the "phase
one" of U.S.-China trade deal raised hopes of a turnaround in
the sector. 
    Meanwhile, the Philippine bourse led losses in the region
weighed down by blue chip stocks, as trading in most Southeast
Asian equity markets remained subdued on account of the year-end
holidays.
    Singapore's benchmark index recovered from its losses
earlier in the session to finish nearly flat, shrugging off a
9.3% fall in its manufacturing activity in November from a year
earlier, marking its biggest drop in four years.
    "We are cautiously optimistic that global macro
stabilization anchored by expected completion of the U.S.-China
"Phase 1" trade deal could lead to improvement in global
economic backdrop for next year, which could give Singapore's 
manufacturing and export sectors the necessary boost for 2020,"
UOB said in a note.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there will
be a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the
U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal agreed to this month.
    Industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings
gained 0.9%, while Hongkong Land Holdings lost 0.9%.
    The Philippine bourse trimmed its losses from earlier
in the session to finish 0.4% lower.
    Heavyweights Ayala Land and SM Investments Corp
 lost 1.8% and 2%, respectively, while Ayala Corp
gained 2.7%.
    The index had gained nearly 3% over its previous two trading
sessions.
    Thai stocks rose on the back of industrial and
energy sectors, posting its second consecutive session of gains.
    Heavyweights Airports of Thailand and PTT PCL
 were among the top performers, adding 1% and 0.6%,
respectively.
    Indonesian shares were lifted by gains in the
consumer and financial firms, with Unilever Indonesia
and Bank Central Asia rising 1.9% and 0.3%,
respectively.
    Malaysia's benchmark index edged lower, while
Vietnam stocks lost 0.2%, dragged by heavy losses in
financials.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3222.99   3221.67         0.04
 Bangkok                1579.03   1573            0.38
 Manila                 7842.28   7872.6          -0.39
 Jakarta                6319.443  6305.91         0.21
 Kuala Lumpur           1603.55   1604.23         -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh            958.59    960.92          -0.24
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3222.99   3068.76         5.03
 Bangkok                1579.03   1563.88         0.97
 Manila                 7842.28   7,466.02        5.04
 Jakarta                6319.443  6,194.50        2.02
 Kuala Lumpur           1603.55   1690.58         -5.15
 Ho Chi Minh            958.59    892.54          7.40
 

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
