SE Asia Stocks-Most extend gains on China policy easing, production survey

* Financials drag Singapore lower * Philippines recovers some lost ground * Energy stocks help Thailand rise By Shruti Sonal Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets extended gains on Friday after Wall Street notched another record high on China's policy easing move and a private survey showing solid production growth in the world's second-largest economy. Broader Asian shares pared early gains after news of U.S. air strikes in Iraq, but markets in Southeast Asia remained relatively steady. "Investors appear to bet that the initial caution will pass, preferring to focus on the broader global recovery story," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA. A survey on Thursday showed Chinese production activity in December continued to grow and business confidence strengthened, indicating a recovery in the economy in the wake of a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States. The Chinese central bank said on Wednesday it was cutting the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in funds to shore up the slowing economy. Philippine shares climbed nearly 1% after a more than 2% drop on Thursday, helped by industrial and consumer stocks. Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc and beverage products maker Universal Robina Corp were the top percentage gainers on the benchmark index. Malaysian equities rose 0.5%, helped by healthcare and basic material stocks. IHH Healthcare Bhd and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd gained 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, data showed exports dropped for the fourth straight month in November, contracting 5.5% from a year earlier on lower shipments of manufactured goods and commodities. Energy stocks helped Thailand shares rise to their highest since Nov. 28 on the back of higher oil prices after U.S. air strikes killed Iran and Iraq officials. Oil and gas giant PTT Pcl advanced 2.2%, while Star Petroleum Refining Pcl rose over 3.6%. Singapore stocks fell 0.5%, dragged by financials. DBS Group Holdings slid as much as 1% after China's Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holdings , said on Thursday it had joined the race for a digital banking licence in the city state. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0336 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3232.32 3252 -0.61 Bangkok 1599.76 1595.82 0.25 Manila 7818.73 7742.53 0.98 Jakarta 6302.477 6283.581 0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1610.06 1602.5 0.47 Ho Chi Minh 970.36 966.67 0.38 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3232.32 3222.83 0.29 Bangkok 1599.76 1579.84 1.26 Manila 7818.73 7,815.26 0.04 Jakarta 6302.477 6,299.54 0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1610.06 1588.76 1.34 Ho Chi Minh 970.36 960.99 0.98 1 = 4.1000 ringgit) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)