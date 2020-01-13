Noticias de Mercados
January 13, 2020 / 10:25 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower, Malaysia slips to near 1-month low

Sameer Manekar

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Thai equities rise for third consecutive session
    * China Dec exports likely rose 3.2% y/y - Reuters poll
    * Philippine index suspends trading due to volcano

    By Sameer Manekar
    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
settled lower on Monday, with Malaysian equities leading losses,
as investors awaited more details on the Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade
deal due to be signed later this week.
    China's commitments in the preliminary trade deal with the
United States were not changed during a lengthy translation
process, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

    "With most of the broad strokes of a rather limited deal
already revealed, what markets will be watching for more closely
will be the precise legal wording of the deal; in particular,
pertaining to monitoring mechanisms on deal compliance," Mizuho
Bank said in a note.
    The deal is expected to be signed between U.S. President
Donald Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He on Jan. 15.
    In Southeast Asia, Malaysian equities slipped to a
near one-month low, with utilities and financial sectors losing
the most.
    Public Bank Bhd and Petronas Gas Bhd
lost 1.6% and 1.4, respectively.
    Meanwhile, the region's largest trading partner China is
expected to post stronger export and import growth in December,
a Reuters poll showed. However, analysts say the risks of
re-escalation in trade tensions remain despite the preliminary
deal.
    Singapore equities ended 0.2% lower, with
heavyweights Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd declining 0.4% and
1.5%, respectively.
    Elsewhere, Thai stocks gained for a third straight
session, with utilities and industrial firms gaining the most.
    The country's parliament on Saturday passed a delayed draft
budget bill for the 2020 fiscal year to boost Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in
years.
    Electricity generator Gulf Energy Development PCL
rose 9.3%, while Airports of Thailand PCL added 1%.
    Indonesian shares ended 0.3% higher, rising for a
third consecutive session.
    Indonesia's trade deficit is likely to have narrowed in
December, following its largest trade gap in seven months in
November, according to a Reuters poll.
    Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) and Unilever
Indonesia gained 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively.
    The Philippine stock exchange suspended trading after
a volcano near its capital spewed a massive cloud of ash over
Manila.
    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3251.07   3255.95         -0.15
 Bangkok                1586.16   1580.63         0.35
 Jakarta                6296.567  6274.941        0.34
 Kuala Lumpur           1584.73   1591.46         -0.42
 Ho Chi Minh            965.84    968.54          -0.28
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3251.07   3222.83         0.88
 Bangkok                1586.16   1579.84         0.40
 Manila                 7776.77   7,815.26        -0.49
 Jakarta                6296.567  6,299.54        -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur           1584.73   1588.76         -0.25
 Ho Chi Minh            965.84    960.99          0.50
 

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Devika
Syamnath)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below