SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower, Malaysia slips to near 1-month low

* Thai equities rise for third consecutive session * China Dec exports likely rose 3.2% y/y - Reuters poll * Philippine index suspends trading due to volcano By Sameer Manekar Jan 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets settled lower on Monday, with Malaysian equities leading losses, as investors awaited more details on the Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal due to be signed later this week. China's commitments in the preliminary trade deal with the United States were not changed during a lengthy translation process, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. "With most of the broad strokes of a rather limited deal already revealed, what markets will be watching for more closely will be the precise legal wording of the deal; in particular, pertaining to monitoring mechanisms on deal compliance," Mizuho Bank said in a note. The deal is expected to be signed between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He on Jan. 15. In Southeast Asia, Malaysian equities slipped to a near one-month low, with utilities and financial sectors losing the most. Public Bank Bhd and Petronas Gas Bhd lost 1.6% and 1.4, respectively. Meanwhile, the region's largest trading partner China is expected to post stronger export and import growth in December, a Reuters poll showed. However, analysts say the risks of re-escalation in trade tensions remain despite the preliminary deal. Singapore equities ended 0.2% lower, with heavyweights Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd declining 0.4% and 1.5%, respectively. Elsewhere, Thai stocks gained for a third straight session, with utilities and industrial firms gaining the most. The country's parliament on Saturday passed a delayed draft budget bill for the 2020 fiscal year to boost Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in years. Electricity generator Gulf Energy Development PCL rose 9.3%, while Airports of Thailand PCL added 1%. Indonesian shares ended 0.3% higher, rising for a third consecutive session. Indonesia's trade deficit is likely to have narrowed in December, following its largest trade gap in seven months in November, according to a Reuters poll. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) and Unilever Indonesia gained 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. The Philippine stock exchange suspended trading after a volcano near its capital spewed a massive cloud of ash over Manila. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3251.07 3255.95 -0.15 Bangkok 1586.16 1580.63 0.35 Jakarta 6296.567 6274.941 0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1584.73 1591.46 -0.42 Ho Chi Minh 965.84 968.54 -0.28 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3251.07 3222.83 0.88 Bangkok 1586.16 1579.84 0.40 Manila 7776.77 7,815.26 -0.49 Jakarta 6296.567 6,299.54 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1584.73 1588.76 -0.25 Ho Chi Minh 965.84 960.99 0.50 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Devika Syamnath)