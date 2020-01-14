Noticias de Mercados
CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism

 (Corrects milestone in first bullet and paragraph 6 to note
China exports rose for first time since July 2019, not March
2019)
    * China exports rise in Dec for first time since July
    * Indonesia extends gains, hits near 2-week high
    * Thai stocks set for fourth straight session of gains

    By Sameer Manekar
    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as risk
appetite was whetted by optimism about the imminent signing of a
preliminary U.S.-China trade agreement.
    Major U.S. indexes closed at record highs on
Monday, while MSCI's world shares gauge scaled
an all-time peak on Tuesday, boosted by the trade deal optimism.

    Giving more details about the trade deal document, U.S.
Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday the
language translation was almost completed and would be made
public on Wednesday, just prior to the signing ceremony.

    Aiding sentiment further, the U.S. Treasury Department on
Monday dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator,
seen widely as a symbol of goodwill for Chinese officials.

    "Asia markets are expected to sing to the cheer on Wall
Street with the alleviation of U.S.-China trade tensions
carrying this week," IG Asia said in a note.
    Meanwhile, customs data showed exports from the region's
largest trading partner, China, increased 7.6% in December from
a year earlier, their first rise since July 2019, while imports
were up 16.3%.
    In Southeast Asia, trade-sensitive Singapore shares
advanced as much 0.3%, with DBS Group Holdings and
Jardine Matheson Holdings rising 0.6% and 1.4%,
respectively.
    Indonesian shares hit a near two-week high and were
on track to post their fourth consecutive session of gains.
    Financials and consumer firms climbed, with Bank Central
Asia and Unilever Indonesia adding 0.6% and
0.7%, respectively.
    Thai stocks advanced for a fourth consecutive
session, driven by consumer and industrial firms.
    "Even though much of the trade optimism appears to have
already been baked in, global markets still await the official
signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade accord and concrete
details of the trade agreement," PhillipCapital said in a note.
    Philippine shares fell as markets resumed trade 
after being suspended on Monday as a volcano belched clouds of
ash across Manila and seismologists warned an eruption could
happen at any time.
    Heavyweights SM Investments Corp and SM Prime
Holdings shed 1.3% and 3.3%, respectively.
    Malaysian shares shed as much as 0.5%, dragged by
financials and consumer firms.
    Sime Darby Plantation lost 1.3%, while Kuala
Lumpur Kepong was down 0.5%. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0400 GMT
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3261.23   3251.07         0.31
 Bangkok                1591.02   1586.16         0.31
 Manila                 7733.26   7776.77         -0.56
 Jakarta                6312.197  6296.567        0.25
 Kuala Lumpur           1576.88   1584.73         -0.50
 Ho Chi Minh            967.2     965.84          0.14
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3261.23   3222.83         1.19
 Bangkok                1591.02   1579.84         0.71
 Manila                 7733.26   7,815.26        -1.05
 Jakarta                6312.197  6,299.54        0.20
 Kuala Lumpur           1576.88   1588.76         -0.75
 Ho Chi Minh            967.2     960.99          0.65
 

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
