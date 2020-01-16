Noticias de Mercados
REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher after U.S.-China trade deal but caution reigns

Anushka Trivedi

    * Philippine shares hit near 4-week lows
    * Singapore stocks supported by banks, telcos

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained
ground on Thursday after the United States and China signed an
interim trade deal, while Philippine shares were under pressure
due to the threat of a volcanic eruption near its capital city.
    Washington and Beijing inked the Phase 1 trade pact on
Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and see China boost
purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two
years.    
    Despite the signing of the trade deal, investors were
cautious as China's commitments seem "neither ground-breaking
nor sufficiently binding in the specifics," Mizuho analysts said
in a note.
    "The big picture is that 'Phase-1' is a partial deal that
merely pauses the U.S.-China trade conflict, buying time to sort
out differences, but far from a lasting resolution," the
analysts said.
    Trade-sensitive Singapore shares edged higher amid
gains in financial and telecommunication firms.
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd added 0.7% and heavyweight
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd jumped 1.2%.
    Indonesia's benchmark index swung between gains and
losses, while Thai shares ticked higher.
    Philippine shares hit a near four-week low, with
consumer and financial stocks leading losses after analysts said
the volcanic activity near Manila could impact the country's
gross domestic product.
    Food processor Universal Robina Corp fell 1.1%,
while SM Investments Corp dropped as much as 2.1% to its
lowest since Jan 6.
     Malaysia's main index slumped 0.3% as consumer and
utility stocks faltered.
     The country's palm oil exports to China jumped in 2019 but
Beijing's latest trade deal with the United States could limit
gains this year, a Malaysian palm official said on Thursday.

    Palm oil producers IOI Corp Bhd and PPB Group Bhd
 declined 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.
    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0428 AM    
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                   
 Change on the day                               
 Market                 Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3264.15  3256.98         0.22
 Bangkok                1585.64  1581.05         0.29
 Manila                 7650.71  7664.4          -0.18
 Jakarta                6276.82  6283.365        -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur           1579.72  1585.14         -0.34
 Ho Chi Minh            972.92   967.56          0.55
                                                 
 Change so far in 2020                           
 Market                 Current  End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3264.15  3222.83         1.28
 Bangkok                1585.64  1579.84         0.37
 Manila                 7650.71  7,815.26        -2.11
 Jakarta                6276.82  6,299.54        -0.36
 Kuala Lumpur           1579.72  1588.76         -0.57
 Ho Chi Minh            972.92   960.99          1.24
 

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)
