SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as China data lifts spirit; Indonesia drops on weak auto sales

* China's Q4 GDP comes in line with expectations * Singapore's Dec exports post surprise rebound By Anushka Trivedi Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares skid on Friday as weak auto sales data weighed on consumer stocks, while most other Southeast Asian markets climbed as a slew of solid data from China lifted investor sentiment. Indonesia's main stock index slid as much as 0.3%, with Astra International Tbk PT, the country's largest automobile distributor, being the biggest laggard with a drop of more than 1%. Auto sales in Indonesia declined 1.4% last month, with all major brands reporting weaker numbers than a year earlier. Jefferies analysts said they did not expect Astra to make a meaningful recovery in 2020, but expect it to maintain its market leadership. An index of Jakarta's forty-five most liquid stocks was 0.1% lower. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, matched market expectations with a 6% growth in the fourth quarter. It also logged a surprise acceleration in factory output and investment growth to end 2019 on a firmer note. "These numbers suggest that China's economy has stabilised following exhaustive efforts by the government and central bank ... The negative direction of travel by China's economy may have been abated," ING analysts said in a note. Malaysian shares advanced 0.3%, driven by telecommunication stocks. Axiata Group Bhd jumped 6.2% in its best intraday gain in over eight months, while Digi.com Bhd advanced 2.4%. Philippine stocks edged higher after two consecutive sessions of falls, but were on track for a weekly decline of 1.4%. Financial and real estate stocks led gains, with BDO Unibank Inc and Ayala Land Inc adding 0.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Singapore shares were largely flat, with telecoms weighing on the benchmark index, after exports posted a surprise rebound in December after nine months of contraction, partly boosted by a sharp rise in pharmaceutical shipments. However, economists said further declines in electronics exports did not yet indicate the recovery could be sustained. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was the top drag with a nearly 1% fall. Thai shares rose 0.3%, heading for a more than 1.1% weekly gain. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0407 AM STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3274.38 3278 -0.11 Bangkok 1600.57 1595.87 0.29 Manila 7669.95 7653.18 0.22 Jakarta 6271.677 6286.048 -0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1592.95 1587.88 0.32 Ho Chi Minh 976.01 974.31 0.17 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3274.38 3222.83 1.60 Bangkok 1600.57 1579.84 1.31 Manila 7669.95 7,815.26 -1.86 Jakarta 6271.677 6,299.54 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1592.95 1588.76 0.26 Ho Chi Minh 976.01 960.99 1.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)