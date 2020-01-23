SE Asia Stocks-Most subdued ahead of holidays, Philippines gains 1%

* China virus outbreak hurts risk sentiment * Healthcare and consumer stocks hurt Malaysia * Indonesia slightly higher ahead of cenbank policy meet By Soumyajit Saha Jan 23 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks rose over 1% on Thursday as investors picked up beaten down names, while most markets in the region were subdued ahead of Lunar New Year holidays and the evolving situation over the coronavirus outbreak in China - the region's largest trading partner. Philippine stocks saw their best day in almost three weeks after falling over 2% so far this week. "I would look into the performance over the last few days, which is mostly weak, so today's bounce back mostly looks like bargain hunting from investors," said Charles William Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group. Gains in financial and consumer sectors helped prop up Philippines. Real estate developer Ayala Land advanced 2.3%, while packaged food producer Universal Robina Corp rose 1.2%. The Philippine central bank said gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7% was attainable for 2020, while data showed December quarter GDP up 6.4% year-on-year. Other markets in southeast Asia were subdued as the death toll from the coronavirus rose to 17, while the World Health Organization (WHO) said it will decide on Thursday whether to declare a global emergency over the outbreak. Malaysian shares were lower, hurt by losses in the healthcare and consumer sectors. Latex glove manufacturer Hartalega Holdings fell 1.7%, while plantation co Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 1.2%. Indonesian stocks edged slightly higher, helped by gains in consumer stocks and ahead of a central bank policy meeting later in the day. A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia was likely to hold rates, while the central bank governor has promised to continue on a "accommodative monetary policy". A surprise rate cut by Malaysia's central bank yesterday might "give Bank Indonesia additional confidence to lower its policy rate," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. The Vietnam bourse was closed for a public holiday. -- For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0332 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3249.06 3253.93 -0.15 Bangkok 1576.52 1574.59 0.12 Manila 7534.64 7468.73 0.88 Jakarta 6246.092 6233.453 0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1574.8 1587.33 -0.79 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3249.06 3222.83 0.81 Bangkok 1576.52 1579.84 -0.21 Manila 7534.64 7,815.26 -3.59 Jakarta 6246.092 6,299.54 -0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1574.8 1588.76 -0.88 Ho Chi Minh 991.46 960.99 3.17 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)