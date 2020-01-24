SE Asia Stocks-Markets trade in tight range on China virus fears, holidays

* WHO says not declaring China virus a global emergency * Resources, utility stocks weigh on Malaysia * Week-long Lunar New Year holiday starts By Soumyajit Saha Jan 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets traded in a tight range on Friday as fears of rapid spread of a flu-like virus outbreak in China kept investors on guard and the week-long Chinese Lunar New Year holiday kicked off. The World Health Organisation called the new coronavirus that has killed 25 people in China and infected 830 called "an emergency in China" on Thursday but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern. Health officials fear the transmission rate could accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during the Lunar New Year holidays. "Market sentiment continues to be overshadowed by reports of more cases of the Wuhan virus," ING Bank said in a note to clients. Trading volumes were thin across Southeast Asian markets, with financial markets in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam closed on Friday. Malaysian shares fell for a fifth straight session, with losses in the resources and utility sectors weighing on the index. Electricity provider Tenaga Nasional lost 1.7%, while chemicals maker Petronas Chemicals Group was down 2%. For the week, the benchmark stock index was down more than 1.5%, heading for its biggest weekly drop since the week ended Nov. 29, 2019. Singapore shares were marginally higher ahead of December manufacturing output data due later in the day, with financial and telecom stocks leading gains. For the week, the benchmark stock index was down 1.3% after four straight weeks of gains. Thai stocks gained slightly, helped by financials and telecoms, but were on track to post a weekly drop of more than 1%. Lender Siam Commercial Bank and telecom company Advanced Info Service PCL rose 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0310 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3236.89 3234.56 0.07 Bangkok 1574.92 1573.7 0.08 Manila 7614.28 7616.35 -0.03 Jakarta 6245.973 6249.21 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1569.36 1574.44 -0.32 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3236.89 3222.83 0.44 Bangkok 1574.92 1579.84 -0.31 Manila 7614.28 7,815.26 -2.57 Jakarta 6245.973 6,299.54 -0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1569.36 1588.76 -1.22 Ho Chi Minh 991.46 960.99 3.17 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)