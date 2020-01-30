Noticias de Mercados
January 30, 2020 / 10:18 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall as coronavirus death toll rises, Vietnam down over 3%

Arpit Nayak

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

 (Corrects paragraph 12 to show Malaysian stocks recorded their
eighth straight session of losses, not lost for record eight
sessions)
    * Vietnam sees worst day in over a year
    * Vietnam Airlines hits record low
    * Malaysia closes lower for eighth straight session

    Jan 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell across the
board on Thursday as the death toll from the coronavirus in
China rose sharply, with Vietnamese shares losing more than 3%.
    Vietnam markets opening after the Lunar New Year
holidays saw their worst session in over a year, as investors
priced in the economic impact of the virus outbreak.
    Adding to woes, the World Health Organization (WHO) on
Wednesday expressed concern over the person-to-person spread of
the virus in three countries, including Vietnam.
    Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines was among the biggest
losers as it shed 6.9% to close at a record low.
    Meanwhile, WHO said it would reconvene later on Thursday to
deliberate whether the rapid spread of the virus could now be
labelled a global emergency.
    The new virus has claimed 170 lives in China so far, with
the number of infected patients growing to 7,711 in the country.

    Infections have been reported in at least 15 other
countries, prompting investors to worry about the fiscal health
of the world's second-largest economy which recently started
showing signs of recovery.
    So far, confirmed cases of infection have been reported in
Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.    
    Indonesian shares shed 0.9% after the finance
minister on Wednesday said the tourism sector would be hit as
Chinese tourists, who make up a bulk of tourist footfalls in the
country, cancel travel plans due to the outbreak.
    Financials and automakers were the biggest drags on the
index, with Bank Mandiri and automotive firm Astra
International losing 1.9% and 2.9%, respectively.    
    The Singaporean index also slid, as lender DBS Group
Holdings dropped 0.5% and transport services provider
SATS Ltd fell 1.7%.
    The Malaysian stock index fell for an eighth
straight session, as resources and utility stocks weighed.
    Philippine shares also fell, closing at their lowest
since Dec. 10, 2018.
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3170.68   3182.57         -0.37
 Bangkok                1523.99   1524.59         -0.04
 Manila                 7392.68   7462.31         -0.93
 Jakarta                6057.596  6113.045        -0.91
 Kuala Lumpur           1545.59   1550.47         -0.31
 Ho Chi Minh            959.58    991.46          -3.22
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3170.68   3222.83         -1.62
 Bangkok                1523.99   1579.84         -3.54
 Manila                 7392.68   7,815.26        -5.41
 Jakarta                6057.596  6,299.54        -3.84
 Kuala Lumpur           1545.59   1588.76         -2.72
 Ho Chi Minh            959.58    960.99          -0.15
 

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)
