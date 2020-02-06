Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise; Philippine up ahead of likely rate cut

Shruti Sonal

    * Philippine cenbank rate decision due around 0800 GMT
    * Jump in palm oil prices lifts Malaysian benchmark
    * Singapore stocks hit highest since Jan. 27

    Feb 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Thursday as investors picked up beaten-down stocks, with the
Philippine index gaining ahead of a widely-expected interest
rate cut.
    While most indexes clocked small gains in the last two
sessions, current levels stand nowhere close to what they were
at before Jan. 20 when the coronavirus outbreak first drew the
attention of global markets.
    Since then, major regional markets such as Indonesia,
Singapore and Philippines have shed 2%-5%.
    "Bargain-hunting and hopes of an accommodative stance to be
adopted by more central banks in the region as a cautionary
response to the virus outbreak has lifted sentiment," Joel Ng,
analyst at KGI Securities said.
    Traders cited unconfirmed reports of a possible vaccine or
drug breakthrough for the coronavirus as a trigger for a broader
rally on Wednesday, although they also said such a catalyst was
also likely to be an excuse for short-covering.
    The World Health Organization too played down such reports
of drug breakthroughs.
    "While this may have supported risk-taking, we don't see
much substance in these reports just yet and we are sceptical
the risk rally will continue", analysts at ING said in a note.
    Malaysian equities led gains with a near 1% jump as
a rally in palm oil prices boosted the benchmark.

    Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest oil
palm planter by land size, rose 1.4%.  
    The Philippine benchmark climbed 0.9% ahead of its
central bank's meeting. Nine of 11 economists polled by Reuters
said it will cut the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase
facility by 25 basis points to 3.75%.
    Aiding sentiment was economic data from United States which
showed the country's trade deficit falling for the first time in
six years in 2019 along with a pick-up in services sector
activity last month.
    Trade-sensitive Singapore shares rose as much as 0.8%
to hit their highest since Jan. 27, buoyed by financials and
industrials.
    Index heavyweights Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd
and SATS Ltd gained more than 2% each. 

    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3210.13   3200.13         0.31
 Bangkok                1536.36   1534.14         0.14
 Manila                 7405.9    7352.85         0.72
 Jakarta                5976.096  5978.51         -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur           1549.22   1536.79         0.81
 Ho Chi Minh            929.62    925.91          0.40
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3210.13   3222.83         -0.39
 Bangkok                1536.36   1579.84         -2.75
 Manila                 7405.9    7,815.26        -5.24
 Jakarta                5976.096  6,299.54        -5.13
 Kuala Lumpur           1549.22   1588.76         -2.49
 Ho Chi Minh            929.62    960.99          -3.26
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal; editing by Uttaresh.V)
