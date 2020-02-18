Noticias de Mercados
February 18, 2020 / 10:28 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets slip after Apple warns on coronavirus impact

Arundhati Dutta

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Thailand down 0.9%, top loser
    * Singapore unveils $4.5 bln package
    * Vietnam falls for third session

    By Arundhati Dutta
    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Tuesday, after Apple Inc said it was unlikely to
meet its March-quarter sales guidance as the coronavirus
outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.
    The warning from the world's most valuable technology
company dashed investor hopes that stimulus measures from China
and other countries would protect their economies from the
impact of the epidemic.
    Shares in Thailand fell 0.9%, even after the central
bank governor said the government's support measures and the
passage of a delayed budget bill would help ease the economic
blow from the coronavirus. 
    Singapore also announced financial packages worth around
$4.5 billion to help contain the outbreak and weather its
economic impact. However, shares in the city-state fell
0.5%.
    Both Singapore and Thailand's economies have been hit by the
epidemic. Singapore has lowered its 2020 growth forecast, while
Thailand expects tourist numbers to tumble this year.

    Heavyweight financials such as DBS Group Holdings
and United Overseas Bank were among the top losers in
Singapore, while consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest
decliners in Thailand.
    Vietnam shares slipped for the third straight
session, dragged by the real estate sector. Vingroup Joint Stock
Company slipped 3.2%. 
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares rose on the back of
materials and communication services. Cement maker PT Indocement
Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk and major telecoms player
Telekomunikasi Indonesia added 2.7% and 0.3%,
respectively.
    Investors now await the central bank's rate decision due on
Thursday, according to Hariyanto Wijaya, head of investment
research at Mirae Asset Securities.
    A slim majority of analysts polled by Reuters expects the
central bank to resume its easing cycle to counter the economic
hit from the epidemic.     
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3196.63   3213            -0.51
 Bangkok                1513.68   1527.25         -0.89
 Manila                 7322.89   7326.85         -0.05
 Jakarta                5886.962  5867.523        0.33
 Kuala Lumpur           1537.08   1537.12         0.00
 Ho Chi Minh            927.93    934.77          -0.73
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3196.63   3222.83         -0.81
 Bangkok                1513.68   1579.84         -4.19
 Manila                 7322.89   7,815.26        -6.30
 Jakarta                5886.962  6,299.54        -6.55
 Kuala Lumpur           1537.08   1588.76         -3.25
 Ho Chi Minh            927.93    960.99          -3.44
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below