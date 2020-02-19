Noticias de Mercados
February 19, 2020

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets climb as virus spread slows; Singapore leads

Arundhati Dutta

    * Sentiment remains fragile due to worries about coronavirus
    * Singapore set to snap four-day losing streak  
    * Indonesia extends gains for a third straight session
    * Vietnam expects to export 6.75 mln tonnes of rice in 2020

    By Arundhati Dutta
    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets inched
higher on Wednesday, with Singapore leading the pack, as a
slight decline in the number of new coronavirus cases lifted
risk appetite. 
    Investors are also holding on to hopes that China - the
region's largest trading partner - would roll out more stimulus
to support its virus-hit economy, especially for a cut in its
benchmark loan prime rate due to be announced on Thursday.  
    The number of new virus cases fell for a second straight
day, even as the death toll in mainland China crossed 2,000 on
Wednesday.
    "Overall it appears that the equity markets are somewhat
more optimistic, and are looking through the effects of the
COVID-19 outbreak," Maybank said in a note. 
    Providing a fillip to sentiment was China's decision to cut
some pension contributions and insurance fees to help companies
cope with the coronavirus, while firms in Hubei province - the
epicentre of the outbreak - won't have to pay pensions, jobless
and work-injury insurance until June.
    The Singaporean index was on track to snap a
four-session losing streak, lifted by gains in heavyweight
financials United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings
.
    The Philippine index added as much as 0.6%, with
conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala Land
advancing up to 2.3% and 5.8%, respectively.                 
    Shares in Vietnam were set to snap a three-session
losing streak, with consumer staples gaining the most. Food
processing firm Masan Group Corp advanced as much as
4%. 
    Aiding sentiment further was the statement from a government
official that the country expects to export 6.75 million tonnes
of rice this year, up 6% on-year.
    The Indonesian benchmark rose for a third straight
day, with gains underpinned by the consumer discretionary
sector. Conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk was up
as much as 2.5%. 
    Investors await the central bank's rate decision due on
Thursday, while a slim majority of analysts polled by Reuters
expect the bank to resume its easing cycle to provide a cushion
for the expected economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

    Thai shares jumped on energy stocks.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0359 GMT
    
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3217.5    3196.63         0.65
 Bangkok                1518.87   1513.68         0.34
 Manila                 7366.7    7322.89         0.60
 Jakarta                5915.631  5886.962        0.49
 Kuala Lumpur           1532.42   1537.08         -0.30
 Ho Chi Minh            929.47    927.93          0.17
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3217.5    3222.83         -0.17
 Bangkok                1518.87   1579.84         -3.86
 Manila                 7366.7    7,815.26        -5.74
 Jakarta                5915.631  6,299.54        -6.09
 Kuala Lumpur           1532.42   1588.76         -3.55
 Ho Chi Minh            929.47    960.99          -3.28
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
