February 21, 2020

SE Asia Stocks-Most down as virus spreads outside China; Thailand top loser

Arundhati Dutta

    * Thailand leads declines
    * Singapore banks cautious about growth outlook
    * Vietnam little changed 

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside
mainland China and its impact on Asia's economies dulled the
appeal of risk assets.
    Japan and Singapore are on the brink of recession and South
Korea on Friday said its exports to China slumped in the first
20 days of February as the outbreak upends global supply chains.

    "Data suggests that a pickup in activity is still elusive,
which could have negative implications on global growth," DBS
Group Research said in a note.
    Factories in China, Southeast Asia's largest trading
partner, have struggled to return to work as authorities ramp up
containment efforts, with officials saying that January and
February exports and imports will be hit by the outbreak that
has claimed more than 2,2000 lives.
    Leading declines in the region, Thai shares fell as
much as 0.8%, set for a fourth straight day of losses. 
    The index has lost nearly 3% so far this week as the
epidemic weighs on tourist numbers, a big revenue generator for
the region's second-largest economy.
    Losses were dominated by the energy sector, dragged down by
weaker oil prices, with PTT Pcl falling up to 2.2%.
    Indonesian stocks dropped as  much as 0.6%, with
materials stocks leading losses. Cement maker PT Indocement
Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk fell 2.9%. 
    Singaporean stocks edged lower and were on track to
snap two weekly gains. 
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, the city-state's
second-biggest lender, traded flat even as it reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
    Despite posting quarterly profits, Singaporean banks have
been cautious about their growth outlook due to the epidemic.
Last week, DBS Group Holdings flagged a 2% decrease in
full-year revenue, citing the impact of the virus. 
    Shares in the Philippines and Malaysia ticked
lower, while Vietnamese stocks were little changed. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0338 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3195.34   3198.68         -0.10
 Bangkok                1481.1    1491.24         -0.68
 Manila                 7403.09   7413            -0.13
 Jakarta                5905.342  5942.487        -0.63
 Kuala Lumpur           1530.93   1534.98         -0.26
 Ho Chi Minh            938.3     938.13          0.02
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3195.34   3222.83         -0.85
 Bangkok                1481.1    1579.84         -6.25
 Manila                 7403.09   7,815.26        -5.27
 Jakarta                5905.342  6,299.54        -6.26
 Kuala Lumpur           1530.93   1588.76         -3.64
 Ho Chi Minh            938.3     960.99          -2.36
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
